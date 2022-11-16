Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

DaVinci's Pizza - Frankfort

554 Reviews

$$

805 Louisville Rd

Frankfort, KY 40601

Order Again

Popular Items

House Salad
Signature Salad
18" Pepperoni

Appetizers

1 Lb Boneless Chicken Chunks

1 Lb Boneless Chicken Chunks

$12.99

Served plain or tossed in Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Chili, BBQ, or Buffalo

1/2Lb Boneless Chicken Chunks

1/2Lb Boneless Chicken Chunks

$8.99Out of stock

Served plain or tossed in Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Chili, BBQ, or Buffalo

10" Cheesy Bread

10" Cheesy Bread

$8.99

Our hand-made dough covered with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of our special pizza sauce

14" Cheesy Bread

14" Cheesy Bread

$11.99

Our hand-made dough covered with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of our special pizza sauce

18" Cheesy Bread

18" Cheesy Bread

$15.99

Our hand-made dough covered with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of our special pizza sauce

Alfredo Sauce

$1.50
Banana Pepper Rings

Banana Pepper Rings

$8.99Out of stock

Our golden brown banana pepper rings served with a side of ranch dressing.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.99

A large portion of golden crunchy and tasty beer battered onion rings

Breadstick Basket of 4

Breadstick Basket of 4

$2.00

Four golden crust, soft in the middle, breadsticks smothered in garlic butter with a side of garlic butter or pizza sauce

Breadstick Basket of 6

Breadstick Basket of 6

$2.99

Six golden crust, soft in the middle, breadsticks smothered in garlic butter with a side of garlic butter or pizza sauce

Cheddar Cheese

$1.50
DaVinci's Fries

DaVinci's Fries

$8.99

A hearty portion of golden fries topped with bacon and nacho cheese

Fried Portabella Mushrooms

Fried Portabella Mushrooms

$9.99

Huge, thick portabella mushrooms, served with ranch or pizza sauce

DaVinci's Tots

$8.99
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$4.99

Over 20 golden brown garlic knots served with pizza sauce or garlic butter

Garlic Toast w/Cheese

Garlic Toast w/Cheese

$7.99

Two pieces of delicious cheesey garlic bread served with our pizza sauce.

Homemade Potato Chips

Homemade Potato Chips

$8.99

Old fashion homemade potato chips fried to a gold brown, A great crunch and piping hot at your table.

Magnum Wings 18 Count

$26.00
Magnum Wings 9 Count

Magnum Wings 9 Count

$13.00

Roasted wings, served plain or tossed in Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Chili, BBQ, or Buffalo

Meatballs (3) Appetizer

Meatballs (3) Appetizer

$9.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks - 10 Count

$12.99
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks - 5 Count

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks - 5 Count

$7.99

Five golden brown crunchy mozzarella cheese sticks served with a side of pizza sauce

Pepperoni Bread

Pepperoni Bread

$8.99

A delicious mozzarella cheese blend, rolled up inside our handmade dough and stuffed with premium pepperoni

Pickle Chips

$7.99
Pizza Rolls

Pizza Rolls

$8.99

Our mozzarella cheese, delicious pizza sauce, and premium pepperoni in the shape of cinnamon rolls. A basket full of pizza goodness!

Calzone

Calzone

Calzone

$11.99

It’s a tasty meal with two toppings of your choice, sauce and mozzarella cheese. All this folded inside our homemade pizza dough. Baked to a golden brown. Served with a side of pizza sauce

Philly Cheese Calzone

Philly Cheese Calzone

$11.99

Thinly sliced steak topped with Mozzarella or creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce for the authentic Philly Cheese taste, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and red onions

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.99
Apple Pizza 10"

Apple Pizza 10"

$11.99

Ricotta cheese base, topped with apples, strudel crumbles, and a white icing

Apple Pizza 14"

Apple Pizza 14"

$17.99

Ricotta cheese base, topped with apples, strudel crumbles, and a white icing

Apple Pizza 18"

Apple Pizza 18"

$20.99

Ricotta cheese base, topped with apples, strudel crumbles, and a white icing

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.25Out of stock

An Italian Favorite. Three cannoli shells loaded with homemade cannoli cream, sprinkled with powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate syrup on top

Cheesecake

$5.25
Cinnamon Sugar Knots

Cinnamon Sugar Knots

$5.99

Our fantastic freshly baked knots covered in white sugar and drizzled with cinnamon sugar.

Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

Pizza

10" BBQ Chicken

10" BBQ Chicken

$15.99

With a BBQ base, grilled chicken and red onions with our mozzarella cheese blend

10" Buffalo Chicken

10" Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Buffalo base sauce, grilled chicken and red onions with our mozzarella cheese blend

10" Cheese

10" Cheese

$12.00
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

A Ranch base sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, tomato, and mozzarella

10" Chicken Cordon Bleu

10" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$15.99

Honey mustard base, grilled chicken, ham and bacon with mozzarella cheese

10" Chicken Florentine

10" Chicken Florentine

$15.99

Grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, red onion, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese blend

10" DaVinci's Special

10" DaVinci's Special

$14.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, green peppers with mozzarella cheese

10" Dr. Doug -Veggie on Caluliflower, No Cheese

$14.99
10" Greek Pizza

10" Greek Pizza

$15.99

Olive Oil base, fresh garlic, feta cheese, black olives, tomato, red onions, green peppers and olive oil

10" Half Cheese Half Pepperoni

10" Half Cheese Half Pepperoni

$13.99
10" Hawaiian Pizza

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

Ham, pineapple and our mozzarella cheese blend

10" Johnny Boy

$15.99
10" Kickin Chicken & Bacon

10" Kickin Chicken & Bacon

$15.99

Sweet Chili base, bacon and chicken, topped with our mozzarella cheese

10" Margherita Pizza

10" Margherita Pizza

$15.99

Our special house blend sauce base, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, shaved parmesan and topped with fresh basil

10" Masterpiece Pizza

10" Masterpiece Pizza

$16.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, black and green olives, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese

10" Meatlovers Pizza

10" Meatlovers Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef and our mozzarella cheese blend

10" Mexican Pizza

10" Mexican Pizza

$15.99

Spicy ground beef base covered with cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives and topped with cheese

10" Pepperoni

10" Pepperoni

$13.99
10" Sausage

10" Sausage

$13.99
10" Sicilian Pizza

10" Sicilian Pizza

$16.99

Salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, black olive, olive oil and our mozzarella cheese

10" Triple Pepperoni

10" Triple Pepperoni

$14.99

Three layers of premium pepperoni and our mozzarella cheese

10" Veggie Pizza

10" Veggie Pizza

$14.99

Tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, red onions, green peppers, and black olives with our mozzarella cheese blend

10" White Flag Pizza

10" White Flag Pizza

$14.99

Ricotta cheese base, mozzarella cheese blend, spinach with a touch of garlic

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.99

With a BBQ base, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions with our mozzarella cheese blend

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.99

Buffalo base sauce, grilled chicken, bacon and red onions with our mozzarella cheese blend

14" Cheese

14" Cheese

$17.00
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$24.99

A Ranch base sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, tomato, and mozzarella

14" Chicken Cordon Bleu

14" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$23.99

Honey mustard base, grilled chicken, ham and bacon with mozzarella cheese

14" Chicken Florentine

14" Chicken Florentine

$23.99

Grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, red onion, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese blend

14" DaVinci's Special

14" DaVinci's Special

$22.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, green peppers with mozzarella cheese

14" Greek Pizza

14" Greek Pizza

$23.99

Olive Oil base, fresh garlic, feta cheese, black olives, tomato, red onions, green peppers and olive oil

14" Half Cheese Half Pepperoni

14" Half Cheese Half Pepperoni

$20.49
14" Hawaiian Pizza

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

Ham, pineapple, banana peppers and our mozzarella cheese blend

14" Johnny Boy

$25.99
14" Kickin Chicken Bacon

14" Kickin Chicken Bacon

$24.99

Sweet Chili base, bacon and chicken, topped with our mozzarella cheese

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$22.99

Our special house blend sauce base, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, shaved parmesan and topped with fresh basil

14" Masterpiece Pizza

14" Masterpiece Pizza

$25.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, black and green olives, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese

14" Meatlovers Pizza

14" Meatlovers Pizza

$23.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef and our mozzarella cheese blend

14" Mexican Pizza

14" Mexican Pizza

$23.99

Spicy ground beef base covered with cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives and topped with cheese

14" Pepperoni

14" Pepperoni

$19.50
14" Sausage

14" Sausage

$19.50
14" Sicilian Pizza

14" Sicilian Pizza

$25.99

Salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, black olive, olive oil and our mozzarella cheese

14" Triple Pepperoni

14" Triple Pepperoni

$22.99

Three layers of premium pepperoni and our mozzarella cheese

14" Veggie Pizza

14" Veggie Pizza

$22.99

Tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, red onions, green peppers, and black olives with our mozzarella cheese blend

14" White Flag Pizza

14" White Flag Pizza

$20.99

Ricotta cheese base, mozzarella cheese blend, spinach with a touch of garlic

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$27.99

With a BBQ base, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions with our mozzarella cheese blend

18" Buffalo Chicken

18" Buffalo Chicken

$27.99

Buffalo base sauce, grilled chicken, bacon and red onions with our mozzarella cheese blend

18" Cheese

18" Cheese

$21.00
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$28.99

A Ranch base sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, tomato, and mozzarella

18" Chicken Cordon Bleu

18" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$27.99

Honey mustard base, grilled chicken, ham and bacon with mozzarella cheese

18" Chicken Florentine

18" Chicken Florentine

$27.99

Grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, red onion, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese blend

18" DaVinci's Special

18" DaVinci's Special

$25.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, green peppers with mozzarella cheese

18" Greek Pizza

18" Greek Pizza

$26.99

Olive Oil base, fresh garlic, feta cheese, black olives, tomato, red onions, green peppers and olive oil

18" Half Cheese Half Pepperoni

18" Half Cheese Half Pepperoni

$24.00
18" Hawaiian Pizza

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$24.99

Ham, pineapple, banana peppers and our mozzarella cheese blend

18" Johnny Boy

$28.99
18" Kickin' Chicken Bacon

18" Kickin' Chicken Bacon

$28.99

Sweet Chili base, bacon and chicken, topped with our mozzarella cheese

18" Margherita Pizza

18" Margherita Pizza

$27.99

Our special house blend sauce base, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, shaved parmesan and topped with fresh basil

18" Masterpiece Pizza

18" Masterpiece Pizza

$33.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, black and green olives, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese

18" Meatlovers Pizza

18" Meatlovers Pizza

$27.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef and our mozzarella cheese blend

18" Mexican Pizza

18" Mexican Pizza

$28.99

Spicy ground beef base covered with cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives and topped with cheese

18" Pepperoni

18" Pepperoni

$24.00
18" Sausage

18" Sausage

$24.00
18" Sicilian Pizza

18" Sicilian Pizza

$28.99

Salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, black olive, olive oil and our mozzarella cheese

18" Triple Pepperoni

18" Triple Pepperoni

$26.99

Three layers of premium pepperoni and our mozzarella cheese

18" Veggie Pizza

18" Veggie Pizza

$24.99

Tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, red onions, green peppers, and black olives with our mozzarella cheese blend

18" White Flag Pizza

18" White Flag Pizza

$24.99

Ricotta cheese base, mozzarella cheese blend, spinach with a touch of garlic

Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$11.99

Fried chicken tossed in BBQ sauce with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheese, croutons and served with your choice of dressing. Your salad comes with a quantity of 2 dressings

Big Salad

Big Salad

$41.99

Serves 10. This Salad comes with dressings you select, plasticware, napkins, croutons, and salad crackers.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheese, croutons and served with your choice of dressing. Your salad comes with a quantity of 2 dressings.

Caesars Salad

$11.99+
House Salad

House Salad

$4.99

Tomato, red onion, croutons served with your choice of dressing. Your salad comes with a quantity of 1 dressing.

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$11.99

Salami, ham, pepperoni, pepperoncini, black olives, tomato, red onions, cheese, croutons, and served with your choice of dressing. Your salad comes with a quantity of 2 dressings.

Signature Salad

Signature Salad

$12.99

Your choice of GRILLED or FRIED chicken with lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, cheese, croutons and served with your choice of dressing.Your salad comes with a quantity of 2 dressings.

Sub Specialties

Beef Steak Hoagie

Beef Steak Hoagie

$11.99

Topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, green peppers or banana peppers

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$11.99

Crispy chicken, lettuce and tomato, covered in a creamy ranch sauce topped with bacon and mozzarella cheese blend

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.99

Grilled or Crispy chicken, topped with our pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Hot Ham & Cheese Sub

Hot Ham & Cheese Sub

$11.99

A generous portion of ham with mozzarella

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$11.99

Premium cuts of salami, ham, and pepperoni covered with mozzarella cheese and topped lettuce, tomato, black olives, banana peppers and Italian dressing

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$11.99

Hearty meatballs topped with a premium pasta sauce and covered with mozzarella cheese

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$11.99

Thinly sliced steak topped with Mozzarella or creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce for the authentic Philly Cheese taste, green peppers, mushrooms, and red onions

Pizza Sub

Pizza Sub

$11.99

Big Pepperoni, Salami, Smoked Ham, our cheese and pasta sauce

The "Big O"

$11.99

Authentic Stromboli

$11.99

Meatball Stromboli

$11.99

Fountain Soft Drinks

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mt Dew, Diet Mt Dew, Dr. Pepper, Orange Crush, Sierra Mist, Mug Root Beer, Lemonade, Spring Water, Unsweet Tea, and Sweet Tea
Diet Dew

Diet Dew

$3.49
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.49
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Kids Soft Drink

$1.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.49
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$3.49
Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$3.49
Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.49
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.49
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.49
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.49
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$3.49

Glass of Water

Soft Drink Bottle

20 Ounce - Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mt Dew, Diet Dew, Mt Dew Ice 2 Liter - Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mt Dew, Diet Dew
2 Liter Diet Dew

2 Liter Diet Dew

$4.19
2 Liter Diet Pepsi

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$4.19

2 Liter Mt. Dew

$4.19
2 Liter Pepsi

2 Liter Pepsi

$4.19
20 Oz Diet Dew

20 Oz Diet Dew

$3.49
20 Oz Diet Pepsi

20 Oz Diet Pepsi

$3.49
20 Oz Mt Dew

20 Oz Mt Dew

$3.49
20 Oz Pepsi

20 Oz Pepsi

$3.49

Apple Juice

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Fruit Juice

$2.99

Ras Lemon Kid Drink

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned and operated. Voted Frankfort's Favorite Pizza in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Dine In, To-Go, Online and Drive Up Window.

Website

Location

805 Louisville Rd, Frankfort, KY 40601

Directions

Gallery
DaVinci's Pizza image
DaVinci's Pizza image
DaVinci's Pizza image

Map
More near Frankfort
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
