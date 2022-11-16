DaVinci's Pizza - Frankfort
554 Reviews
$$
805 Louisville Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Popular Items
Appetizers
1 Lb Boneless Chicken Chunks
Served plain or tossed in Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Chili, BBQ, or Buffalo
1/2Lb Boneless Chicken Chunks
Served plain or tossed in Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Chili, BBQ, or Buffalo
10" Cheesy Bread
Our hand-made dough covered with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of our special pizza sauce
14" Cheesy Bread
Our hand-made dough covered with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of our special pizza sauce
18" Cheesy Bread
Our hand-made dough covered with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of our special pizza sauce
Alfredo Sauce
Banana Pepper Rings
Our golden brown banana pepper rings served with a side of ranch dressing.
Beer Battered Onion Rings
A large portion of golden crunchy and tasty beer battered onion rings
Breadstick Basket of 4
Four golden crust, soft in the middle, breadsticks smothered in garlic butter with a side of garlic butter or pizza sauce
Breadstick Basket of 6
Six golden crust, soft in the middle, breadsticks smothered in garlic butter with a side of garlic butter or pizza sauce
Cheddar Cheese
DaVinci's Fries
A hearty portion of golden fries topped with bacon and nacho cheese
Fried Portabella Mushrooms
Huge, thick portabella mushrooms, served with ranch or pizza sauce
DaVinci's Tots
Garlic Knots
Over 20 golden brown garlic knots served with pizza sauce or garlic butter
Garlic Toast w/Cheese
Two pieces of delicious cheesey garlic bread served with our pizza sauce.
Homemade Potato Chips
Old fashion homemade potato chips fried to a gold brown, A great crunch and piping hot at your table.
Magnum Wings 18 Count
Magnum Wings 9 Count
Roasted wings, served plain or tossed in Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Chili, BBQ, or Buffalo
Meatballs (3) Appetizer
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks - 10 Count
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks - 5 Count
Five golden brown crunchy mozzarella cheese sticks served with a side of pizza sauce
Pepperoni Bread
A delicious mozzarella cheese blend, rolled up inside our handmade dough and stuffed with premium pepperoni
Pickle Chips
Pizza Rolls
Our mozzarella cheese, delicious pizza sauce, and premium pepperoni in the shape of cinnamon rolls. A basket full of pizza goodness!
Calzone
Calzone
It’s a tasty meal with two toppings of your choice, sauce and mozzarella cheese. All this folded inside our homemade pizza dough. Baked to a golden brown. Served with a side of pizza sauce
Philly Cheese Calzone
Thinly sliced steak topped with Mozzarella or creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce for the authentic Philly Cheese taste, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and red onions
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Apple Pizza 10"
Ricotta cheese base, topped with apples, strudel crumbles, and a white icing
Apple Pizza 14"
Ricotta cheese base, topped with apples, strudel crumbles, and a white icing
Apple Pizza 18"
Ricotta cheese base, topped with apples, strudel crumbles, and a white icing
Cannoli
An Italian Favorite. Three cannoli shells loaded with homemade cannoli cream, sprinkled with powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate syrup on top
Cheesecake
Cinnamon Sugar Knots
Our fantastic freshly baked knots covered in white sugar and drizzled with cinnamon sugar.
Pasta
Pizza
10" BBQ Chicken
With a BBQ base, grilled chicken and red onions with our mozzarella cheese blend
10" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo base sauce, grilled chicken and red onions with our mozzarella cheese blend
10" Cheese
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
A Ranch base sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, tomato, and mozzarella
10" Chicken Cordon Bleu
Honey mustard base, grilled chicken, ham and bacon with mozzarella cheese
10" Chicken Florentine
Grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, red onion, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese blend
10" DaVinci's Special
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, green peppers with mozzarella cheese
10" Dr. Doug -Veggie on Caluliflower, No Cheese
10" Greek Pizza
Olive Oil base, fresh garlic, feta cheese, black olives, tomato, red onions, green peppers and olive oil
10" Half Cheese Half Pepperoni
10" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple and our mozzarella cheese blend
10" Johnny Boy
10" Kickin Chicken & Bacon
Sweet Chili base, bacon and chicken, topped with our mozzarella cheese
10" Margherita Pizza
Our special house blend sauce base, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, shaved parmesan and topped with fresh basil
10" Masterpiece Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, black and green olives, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese
10" Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef and our mozzarella cheese blend
10" Mexican Pizza
Spicy ground beef base covered with cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives and topped with cheese
10" Pepperoni
10" Sausage
10" Sicilian Pizza
Salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, black olive, olive oil and our mozzarella cheese
10" Triple Pepperoni
Three layers of premium pepperoni and our mozzarella cheese
10" Veggie Pizza
Tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, red onions, green peppers, and black olives with our mozzarella cheese blend
10" White Flag Pizza
Ricotta cheese base, mozzarella cheese blend, spinach with a touch of garlic
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
With a BBQ base, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions with our mozzarella cheese blend
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo base sauce, grilled chicken, bacon and red onions with our mozzarella cheese blend
14" Cheese
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
A Ranch base sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, tomato, and mozzarella
14" Chicken Cordon Bleu
Honey mustard base, grilled chicken, ham and bacon with mozzarella cheese
14" Chicken Florentine
Grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, red onion, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese blend
14" DaVinci's Special
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, green peppers with mozzarella cheese
14" Greek Pizza
Olive Oil base, fresh garlic, feta cheese, black olives, tomato, red onions, green peppers and olive oil
14" Half Cheese Half Pepperoni
14" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, banana peppers and our mozzarella cheese blend
14" Johnny Boy
14" Kickin Chicken Bacon
Sweet Chili base, bacon and chicken, topped with our mozzarella cheese
14" Margherita
Our special house blend sauce base, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, shaved parmesan and topped with fresh basil
14" Masterpiece Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, black and green olives, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese
14" Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef and our mozzarella cheese blend
14" Mexican Pizza
Spicy ground beef base covered with cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives and topped with cheese
14" Pepperoni
14" Sausage
14" Sicilian Pizza
Salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, black olive, olive oil and our mozzarella cheese
14" Triple Pepperoni
Three layers of premium pepperoni and our mozzarella cheese
14" Veggie Pizza
Tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, red onions, green peppers, and black olives with our mozzarella cheese blend
14" White Flag Pizza
Ricotta cheese base, mozzarella cheese blend, spinach with a touch of garlic
18" BBQ Chicken Pizza
With a BBQ base, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions with our mozzarella cheese blend
18" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo base sauce, grilled chicken, bacon and red onions with our mozzarella cheese blend
18" Cheese
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
A Ranch base sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, tomato, and mozzarella
18" Chicken Cordon Bleu
Honey mustard base, grilled chicken, ham and bacon with mozzarella cheese
18" Chicken Florentine
Grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, red onion, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese blend
18" DaVinci's Special
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, green peppers with mozzarella cheese
18" Greek Pizza
Olive Oil base, fresh garlic, feta cheese, black olives, tomato, red onions, green peppers and olive oil
18" Half Cheese Half Pepperoni
18" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, banana peppers and our mozzarella cheese blend
18" Johnny Boy
18" Kickin' Chicken Bacon
Sweet Chili base, bacon and chicken, topped with our mozzarella cheese
18" Margherita Pizza
Our special house blend sauce base, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, shaved parmesan and topped with fresh basil
18" Masterpiece Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, black and green olives, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese
18" Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef and our mozzarella cheese blend
18" Mexican Pizza
Spicy ground beef base covered with cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives and topped with cheese
18" Pepperoni
18" Sausage
18" Sicilian Pizza
Salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, black olive, olive oil and our mozzarella cheese
18" Triple Pepperoni
Three layers of premium pepperoni and our mozzarella cheese
18" Veggie Pizza
Tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, red onions, green peppers, and black olives with our mozzarella cheese blend
18" White Flag Pizza
Ricotta cheese base, mozzarella cheese blend, spinach with a touch of garlic
Salads
BBQ Chicken Salad
Fried chicken tossed in BBQ sauce with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheese, croutons and served with your choice of dressing. Your salad comes with a quantity of 2 dressings
Big Salad
Serves 10. This Salad comes with dressings you select, plasticware, napkins, croutons, and salad crackers.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheese, croutons and served with your choice of dressing. Your salad comes with a quantity of 2 dressings.
Caesars Salad
House Salad
Tomato, red onion, croutons served with your choice of dressing. Your salad comes with a quantity of 1 dressing.
Italian Salad
Salami, ham, pepperoni, pepperoncini, black olives, tomato, red onions, cheese, croutons, and served with your choice of dressing. Your salad comes with a quantity of 2 dressings.
Signature Salad
Your choice of GRILLED or FRIED chicken with lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, cheese, croutons and served with your choice of dressing.Your salad comes with a quantity of 2 dressings.
Sub Specialties
Beef Steak Hoagie
Topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, green peppers or banana peppers
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Crispy chicken, lettuce and tomato, covered in a creamy ranch sauce topped with bacon and mozzarella cheese blend
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Grilled or Crispy chicken, topped with our pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
Hot Ham & Cheese Sub
A generous portion of ham with mozzarella
Italian Sub
Premium cuts of salami, ham, and pepperoni covered with mozzarella cheese and topped lettuce, tomato, black olives, banana peppers and Italian dressing
Meatball Sub
Hearty meatballs topped with a premium pasta sauce and covered with mozzarella cheese
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
Thinly sliced steak topped with Mozzarella or creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce for the authentic Philly Cheese taste, green peppers, mushrooms, and red onions
Pizza Sub
Big Pepperoni, Salami, Smoked Ham, our cheese and pasta sauce
The "Big O"
Authentic Stromboli
Meatball Stromboli
Fountain Soft Drinks
Soft Drink Bottle
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Locally owned and operated. Voted Frankfort's Favorite Pizza in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Dine In, To-Go, Online and Drive Up Window.
805 Louisville Rd, Frankfort, KY 40601