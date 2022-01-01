Go
Toast

Happy Bellies Bake Shop

Welcome to our online PREORDER menu for a future date. You're always welcome to walk in to pick from our fresh bakery case during open hours, no need to preorder. Preorders, no matter what time you choose, will be ready by mid-morning.
Our entire menu is gluten free and we have a lot of allergy friendly goods for you to choose from. Feel free to come in and pick from our bakery case during our open hours! Walk in shop hours: Tues-Saturday 7 am to 2 pm. (preorder pick ups also available at our pick up window from 2-4 pm Tues-Fri)
Fresh baked, small batch, always natural. We serve organic espresso with housemade syrups. Meet a friend, grab a treat. We look forward to serving you!

CUPCAKES

2107 N Richmond St • $$

Avg 4.7 (713 reviews)

Popular Items

Mini Cupcakes
Classic Donuts
All Chocolate Cake
chocolate cake | chocolate frosting | chocolate drip | GF/DF
Baker's Variety Donut (6)$19.50
Baker's Choice!
Marble Cake
chocolate and vanilla cake | vanilla frosting inside | chocolate frosting outside | chocolate drip
Vanilla Birthday Cake
vanilla cake | vanilla bean frosting | party mix sprinkles | GF/DF
Mini Donuts
Happy Box$24.00
MINI cupcakes, cookies and donuts (22 assorted baker's variety. All dairy free)
Breakfast Box$24.00
MINI scones, donuts, muffins, baker's choice! Nut free.
{scones have dairy/eggs, donuts are vegan, muffins are dairy free}
Easter Cake
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2107 N Richmond St

Appleton WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Happy Bellies Bake Shop Same Day Pick Up Menu

No reviews yet

Your favorite Happy Bellies treats to be ordered and picked up SAME DAY! End of day deals go live at 2 pm! If you are looking to preorder birthday cakes, etc for a future date, please click copy this link: https://www.toasttab.com/happy-bellies-bake-shop/v3/

Draft Gastropub

No reviews yet

Warm, casual gastropub serving hearty American-European favorites alongside craft beer & happy hour!

Meade Street Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Cinder's Charcoal Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston