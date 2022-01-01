Go
Toast

Harborside Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

NOODLES

2844 Main St. Unit B • $$

Avg 4.4 (162 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Cream Cheese Puff 5pcs$7.99
Homemade crab cheese puff with cream cheese, diced water chestnut and green onions.
Chicken Eggrolls 5pcs$8.99
Ground chicken, glass noodles, veggies rolled in egg roll paper.
Spicy Tuna$8.99
in - crab mix - cucumber
top- spicy tuna
sauce- spicy aioli
Mango Sticky Rice$8.99
Sweet sticky rice drenched with coconut milk with fresh mango. Topped with sesame and toasted mung bean.
Fried Rice$10.99
Stir fried jasmine rice with garlic, eggs, chinese broccoli, tomatoes onions and garnished with cucumber.
Veggie Eggrolls 5pcs$7.99
Mixed veggies served with house sauce.
Pad Sa Ew$13.99
Flat rice noodles, eggs, Chinese broccoli and carrots.
Red Curry$11.99
Red curry paste with bamboo shoots, thai eggplants, basil, lime leaves and green bell pepper in coconut milk.
Drunken Noodles$11.99
Flat rice noodles, eggs,bell peppers, onions, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, carrots and thai basil.
Pad Thai$11.99
Rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, green onions garnished with crushed peanuts.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Takeout

Location

2844 Main St. Unit B

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The D.O.T.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cali BBQ- Barrio Logan

No reviews yet

Located at 2707 Boston Ave in San Diego. Questions? Text us at (877) 542-1025

Hayes Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan

No reviews yet

We are proud to serve award winning local craft Whiskey, Vodka, Gin, White Rum, Spiced Rum, Bourbon and American Single Malt Whiskey since 2013. Our California Tapas can be enjoyed inside our restaurant or you can pick them up curbside to enjoy in the comfort of your home. All Craft Cocktails are made with the freshest seasonal fruit, vegetables and herbs.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston