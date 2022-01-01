Go
Toast

Hearthstone Bakery and Restaurant

The Hearthstone Bakery and Restaurant is nestled in the town of Kamiah in central Idaho. We specialize in baking bread but also have a wide menu for breakfast and lunch. One thing that a lot of people do not know is that we also are a tea house! Come on in and settle in for a meal or stop by for a cup of delicious tea.

502 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pancake Combo$10.99
Good morning America$11.99
fruit cup$5.99
Veggie Scrambler$11.99
Bacon Cheese Burger$11.99
Sunrise$9.99
Denver Omelet$11.99
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Biscuits & Gravy
Meatlovers Omelet$12.99
See full menu

Location

502 Main Street

Kamiah ID

Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Hub Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

The place where Communities gather.

Clearwater Brewing Co. - beer :30 taproom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Coffee Can

No reviews yet

The Tin Can Coffee Van

The Mill Taphouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston