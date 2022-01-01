Hearthstone Bakery and Restaurant
The Hearthstone Bakery and Restaurant is nestled in the town of Kamiah in central Idaho. We specialize in baking bread but also have a wide menu for breakfast and lunch. One thing that a lot of people do not know is that we also are a tea house! Come on in and settle in for a meal or stop by for a cup of delicious tea.
502 Main Street
Kamiah ID
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
