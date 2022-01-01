Hering's Fish Bowl
Come on in and enjoy!
137 Sandy Beach Rd
Location
137 Sandy Beach Rd
Lake Mills WI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hering's Lake Ripley Inn
Come on in and enjoy!
Hering's Towne Inn
Dine In
Delivery
Take Out
Deerfield Coffeehouse
Serving the community one cup of coffee at a time! We also serve breakfasts, lunches, and amazing bakery delights. We are happy to prep your food and have it ready for Pick Up!
River Bend Resort
Come in and enjoy!!