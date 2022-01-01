Go
HoneyHole Sandwiches - Capitol Hill

"Damn, that's a good sandwich."

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

703 E Pike St • $$

Avg 4.3 (2356 reviews)

Popular Items

Club Tasty$13.50
HH roasted all natural turkey breast, Zoe's Black Forest ham and thick sliced bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, mix greens, tomato, pickle, red onion, mayo, and mustard on a demi baguette.
Chaka's Favorite$12.50
House roasted all natural turkey breast, dill havarti, tomato, banana peppers, and house ranch sauce on a demi baguette
Fast Eddie$14.95
Thinly sliced in house roasted hot tri-tip beef, melted pepper jack, sautéed onions, Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, and aioli on a demi baguette
The Bandit$13.95
House smoked tender beef brisket with our classic BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and melted sharp cheddar cheese on a demi baguette
The Dude$14.95
Marinated and grilled flank steak, melted provolone, sautéed onions, fresh tomato relish, mix greens, sweet hot mustard (contains gluten), and mayo on a demi baguette
French Fries$3.25
The Gooch$14.95
Thinly sliced house roasted hot tri-tip beef, red onions, sharp cheddah cheese, horseradish mayo, and a side of au jus on a demi baguette
Waverider$12.95
House roasted all natural turkey breast, homemade pesto, smoked gouda, red onion, Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, tomato, and mayo on a demi baguette
Built To Satisfy$12.95
A classic BLT with Zoe's thick sliced bacon, mix greens, tomato, and aioli on a ciabatta roll.
Buford T. Justice$12.75
House smoked all natural pork, pulled and smothered in our sweet and tangy Pineapple BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and melted pepper jack on a demi baguette
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

703 E Pike St

Seattle WA

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
