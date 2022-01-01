Il Brutto
A neighborhood Italian spot in East Austin, open for dine-in and takeaway, Tues-Sat from 4p-9p.
PIZZA
1601 E 6th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1601 E 6th St
Austin TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:50 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:50 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:50 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|3:50 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:50 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blenders & Bowls Eastside
Enjoy and Be Stoked!
Native Hostel
The best local coffee, tea and food. Pick up some of that good good stuff, safely!
Concession Stand
Serving all your favorite American Comfort Classics on the patio at Hotel Vegas & Volstead Lounge
Buzz Mill 7th Street
Come in and enjoy!