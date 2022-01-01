Go
Toast

Il Brutto

A neighborhood Italian spot in East Austin, open for dine-in and takeaway, Tues-Sat from 4p-9p.

PIZZA

1601 E 6th St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1180 reviews)

Popular Items

AGNOLOTTI$26.00
goat cheese, parmigiano reggiano, thyme, pistacchio, orange zest
PAPPARDELLE$25.00
lamb ragù, sangiovese, carrot, rosemary
LASAGNA ALLA BOLOGNESE$27.00
beef ragu, bechamel, parmigiano reggiano, basil
MARGHERITA$18.00
san marzano sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil
BURRATA$25.00
san marzano, n'duja sausage, parmigiano, basil
SALAMINO$21.00
san marzano sauce, mozzarella, calabrian salami, olives, basil
TIRAMISU$10.00
mascarpone marsala mousse, espresso lady fingers, cinnamon chocolate streusel
KIDS MINI PIZZA$10.00
tomato, mozzarella, olive oil
ROASTED BEET SALAD$14.00
radicchio, goat cheese, raisins, almonds, dill, lemon
OLIVES$12.00
the best damn olives you've ever had: house-marinated kalamata, cerignola, taggiasche, orange, thyme, black pepper, extra virgin olive oil (16 oz)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
QR Codes
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1601 E 6th St

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:50 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday3:50 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday3:50 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday3:50 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday3:50 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blenders & Bowls Eastside

No reviews yet

Enjoy and Be Stoked!

Native Hostel

No reviews yet

The best local coffee, tea and food. Pick up some of that good good stuff, safely!

Concession Stand

No reviews yet

Serving all your favorite American Comfort Classics on the patio at Hotel Vegas & Volstead Lounge

Buzz Mill 7th Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston