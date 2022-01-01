Go
Indian's Pizza

PIZZA

2517 GEORGETOWN RD • $

Avg 4.7 (349 reviews)

Popular Items

XL Family Special$23.75
Our XL Family Special is a great choice for family size of 3-5. It comes with the XL (16 inch) pizza, an order of 6 Breadsticks (which can be subbed for an order of Garlic Cheese Bread), and a 2 Liter of Soda! (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)
Large (14")$17.75
Italian Beef$7.99
One of our most popular sandwiches, the Italian Beef is served on a toasted Hoagie-Bun. Topped off with Mozzarella Cheese, this sandwich also comes with a Pepperoncini Pepper and a Bag of Chips (which can be subbed out for Fries!)
Cheese Cup$0.75
Family Salad$5.00
Our Family Salad is a great size to feed your family! Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Tomatos and served with your choice of French, Ranch, or Bleu Cheese! (Extra Dressings can be found under the "Sides" tab)
X-Large (16")$19.75
BBQ Boneless$7.75
Try our Boneless Chicken Wings! Lathered in BBQ Sauce, these are sure to hit the spot. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch. (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)
Medium (12")$15.75
Small (10")$13.75
6 Breadsticks$4.75
This order comes with 6 Breadsticks and your choice of Cheese or Marinara! (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Online Ordering
TV

Location

2517 GEORGETOWN RD

Danville IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
