Champaign restaurants you'll love

Go
Champaign restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Champaign

Champaign's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Food Trucks
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Champaign restaurants

Suzu's image

 

Suzu's

114 W Walnut st, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Yuzu Cake$3.50
Small individual Japanese citrus cake with tart and fragrant flavors
Matcha and Strawberry (gf)$3.50
Gluten-free cakes, chewy and soft like mochi, baked rather than steamed. (Matcha and Lemon)
Lemon Pan$3.75
A Japanese sweet roll filled with a lemon custard
More about Suzu's
Sushi Siam image

SUSHI

Sushi Siam

1729 W Kirby Ave B13, Champaign

Avg 4.7 (271 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spring Rolls$6.99
Big Boy Roll$14.99
Siam Fried Rice$12.99
More about Sushi Siam
Maize image

 

Maize

60 E. Green St / 100 N. Chestnut Ave, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Tradicional$3.25
Fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.
Taco Americano$3.75
A fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Quesadilla$5.00
More about Maize
Seven Saints image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Saints

32 E Chester St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey BBQ Slider$4.99
Hand-pattied beef with melted smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, topped with a beer-battered onion ring
Bacon and Cheese Slider$4.79
Classic slider with melted cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon
Cheese Curds$12.99
Fresh from Ropp Jersey Farm our white cheddar cheese curds are hand-battered, fried, and served with marinara
More about Seven Saints
Aroma Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Aroma Cafe

6 E Taylor, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad$9.45
lettuce, avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato, croutons, ranch or spicy ranch
Americano-20oz$3.85
espresso + hot water
Latte-20oz$4.30
espresso + steamed milk
More about Aroma Cafe
Mia Za's image

PIZZA • SALADS

Mia Za's

629 E Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (699 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Chicken Mac & Cheese Pasta
Comes with cavatappi, chiken, bacon, toasted panko, and cheddar sauce. Deselect to remove
Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta$5.25
Comes with fettuccine and alfredo, you can add chicken for $1. Deselect to remove
Create Your Own Sandwich
Choose your bread, spread, cheese, and toppings
More about Mia Za's
Neil St Blues image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neil St Blues

301 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Britt's Southern Style Banana Puddin'$8.00
Vanilla Wafers layered in rich pudding. Topped with whipped cream.
Smoked BBQ Ribs
Fall off the bone and slow smoked in house. Served with sweet or spicy bbq sauce and choice of 2 sides.
Fried Green Tomatoes$8.00
Lightly breaded with cornmeal and served with our house remoulade sauce.
More about Neil St Blues
Sticky Rice image

PHO • NOODLES

Sticky Rice

415 N. North Neil St, Champaign

Avg 4.7 (201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Rice w/ NO MEAT$11.00
steamed jasmine rice stir-fried with garlic, eggs, and green onions in a brown soy-based sauce
Vegetable Egg Roll$4.00
mini deep-fried spring roll shells stuffed with lettuce, bean noodles, onions, carrots
Red Curry$12.00
thin bamboo shoots, sliced eggplant, green beans, and basil mixed in a coconut broth combined with spicy red curry paste
served with a side of steamed rice
More about Sticky Rice
Rumbergers Wings image

 

Rumbergers Wings

2502 Village Green Place, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
15 PC Wings$14.50
Includes choice of one flavor. Served with celery and dressing.
Onion Rings
5PC Tender$8.99
More about Rumbergers Wings
CHOP TRUCK image

 

CHOP TRUCK

2714 Clark Rd Unit E, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mexican Style Tacos$3.50
Gouda Shroom Burger$8.00
Chorizo Fundido$8.00
More about CHOP TRUCK
Jupiter's At The Crossing image

 

Jupiter's At The Crossing

2511 Village Green Place, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buffalo Wings - 10$16.49
Custom Pizza-LG$20.24
BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.89
More about Jupiter's At The Crossing
Maize Mexican Grill image

 

Maize Mexican Grill

60 E. Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Mexica$3.75
A fresh handmade tortilla topped with grilled cheese, your choice of protein, onion and cilantro. On of the favorites!!!!
Volcan$5.00
Fried and crispy tortilla topped with grilled cheese, your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.
Taco Americano$3.75
A fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
More about Maize Mexican Grill
Esquire Lounge image

PIZZA • GRILL

Esquire Lounge

106 N Walnut St, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dumplings$6.50
Cheese Pizza$7.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.95
More about Esquire Lounge
Baxters American Grille image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Baxters American Grille

100 Trade Center Dr, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1036 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Drunken Mushrooms$9.00
andouille stuffed mushrooms with melted gruyere cheese, white wine butter sauce, drizzled balsamic-pomegranate reduction & toasted garlic crostini
Brazalian Steak Kabobs$21.00
Tender grilled balsamic marinated steak & vegetable kabobs topped with chimichurri. Served over white rice
Sticky Ribs$14.00
dry rubbed then tossed with tangy mustard bbq sauce
More about Baxters American Grille
PokeLab image

SEAFOOD • POKE

PokeLab

605 S 6th St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (528 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Poke Deluxe$17.95
Tuna, Salmon, Spicy Crab Salad , Scallop, EEL (2pec), Cucumber, onion, Edamame, mango, Spicy mayo sauce, Eel sauce, masago and crunchy onion for topping.
Tuna Lover$13.55
Tuna, white Tuna, cucumber, pineapple, sweet pepper, yellow pickle, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo sauce, Crunchy onion.
Signature Bowl$13.55
Salmon, Spicy crab salad, Mango, Cucumber, Edamame,
Sweet corn, spicy mayo sauce, eel sauce, masago, Rice seasoning.
More about PokeLab
Miga image

 

Miga

301 N Neil St #104, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon$3.00
sake
Bulgogi Beef Bun$4.00
pickles, mixed greens, onion, cucumber, wasabi aioli, hoisin sauce
Kamikaze'"$13.00
salmon & spicy tuna with cucumber & scallion
More about Miga
Billy Barooz image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos$13.00
Corn chips piled high, smothered with a
creamy sauce of Monterey Jack cheese and jalapeños and topped with tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños. Served with fire roasted salsa and sour cream.
Fried Chicken SANDWICH - OO$11.00
fried chicken breast, pickle,
chipotle mayo, brioche bun
Ribeye Steak Sandwich$15.00
Seven ounces of premium hand-cut
ribeye steak, grilled to your liking and
served with beefy au jus on a toasted
steak bun
More about Billy Barooz
NAYA image

 

NAYA

212 E Green St #104, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Al Pastor Taco$3.25
Pork marinated and grilled with chili adobo. Served with grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro, and a side of salsa.
Rose Shrimp Pasta$16.00
Spaghetti tossed in a tomato cream sauce with sautéed shrimp and finished with Parmesan cheese and micro greens.
Cheese Burger$10.00
Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Japanese mayo, choice of cheese.
More about NAYA
The Original Pancake House image

 

The Original Pancake House

1909 W Springfield Ave, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (419 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Delicious chocolate bits topped with whipped cream & chocolate syrup.
Meat Lovers Scramble
Filled with sausage, bacon, ham and cheddar cheese.
Farmers Scramble
Filled with sausage, potatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese.
More about The Original Pancake House
Maize at the Station image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Maize at the Station

100 N. Chestnut, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Mexica$3.75
A fresh handmade tortilla topped with grilled cheese, your choice of protein, onion and cilantro. On of the favorites!!!!
Taco Tradicional$3.25
Fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.
Taco Veggie$3.25
Fresh handmade corn tortilla topped beans, rice, cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato.
More about Maize at the Station
Hamilton Walker's image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Hamilton Walker's

201 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.8 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6oz Grilled Atlantic Salmon$31.00
Sweet dijon glaze, warm bacon dressed roasted red potatoes & wilted spinach.
Garlic Herb Rub Chicken$25.00
Garlic herb rubbed chicken. Grilled, parmesan crusted, sautéed vegetables, light peppercorn cream sauce.
Crab Cake$16.00
Crab meat, red peppers, egg, breadcrumbs. Served with remoulade.
More about Hamilton Walker's
Bearology Champaign image

 

Bearology Champaign

608 E University Ave, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coffee Milk Tea$6.75
Double shots of espresso with Original Milk Tea
More about Bearology Champaign
The Ribeye image

 

The Ribeye

1701 S. Neil Street, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Ribeye
Cowboy Monkey image

 

Cowboy Monkey

6 Taylor St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (663 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cowboy Monkey
Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint image

 

Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint

1905 South Neil Street, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint
Cracked on Green image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cracked on Green

619 E Green st, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (294 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cracked on Green
Jupiter's Billiards & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Jupiter's Billiards & Pizzeria

39 E Main St, Champaign

Avg 4.1 (242 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jupiter's Billiards & Pizzeria
Everyday Kitchen - Restaurant. Bar. Cafe image

SOUPS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Everyday Kitchen - Restaurant. Bar. Cafe

1807 S Neil St, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (275 reviews)
Takeout
More about Everyday Kitchen - Restaurant. Bar. Cafe
Haymaker Bar Barrelhouse 34 image

 

Haymaker Bar Barrelhouse 34

34 E Main St, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Haymaker Bar Barrelhouse 34
Collective Pour image

 

Collective Pour

340 North Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.6 (200 reviews)
Takeout
More about Collective Pour

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Champaign

Salmon

Tacos

Quesadillas

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Rangoon

Map

More near Champaign to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston