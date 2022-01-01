Champaign restaurants you'll love
Champaign's top cuisines
Must-try Champaign restaurants
Suzu's
114 W Walnut st, Champaign
|Popular items
|Mini Yuzu Cake
|$3.50
Small individual Japanese citrus cake with tart and fragrant flavors
|Matcha and Strawberry (gf)
|$3.50
Gluten-free cakes, chewy and soft like mochi, baked rather than steamed. (Matcha and Lemon)
|Lemon Pan
|$3.75
A Japanese sweet roll filled with a lemon custard
SUSHI
Sushi Siam
1729 W Kirby Ave B13, Champaign
|Popular items
|Spring Rolls
|$6.99
|Big Boy Roll
|$14.99
|Siam Fried Rice
|$12.99
Maize
60 E. Green St / 100 N. Chestnut Ave, Champaign
|Popular items
|Taco Tradicional
|$3.25
Fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.
|Taco Americano
|$3.75
A fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
|Quesadilla
|$5.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Saints
32 E Chester St, Champaign
|Popular items
|Smokey BBQ Slider
|$4.99
Hand-pattied beef with melted smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, topped with a beer-battered onion ring
|Bacon and Cheese Slider
|$4.79
Classic slider with melted cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon
|Cheese Curds
|$12.99
Fresh from Ropp Jersey Farm our white cheddar cheese curds are hand-battered, fried, and served with marinara
SMOKED SALMON
Aroma Cafe
6 E Taylor, Champaign
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$9.45
lettuce, avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato, croutons, ranch or spicy ranch
|Americano-20oz
|$3.85
espresso + hot water
|Latte-20oz
|$4.30
espresso + steamed milk
PIZZA • SALADS
Mia Za's
629 E Green St, Champaign
|Popular items
|Bacon Chicken Mac & Cheese Pasta
Comes with cavatappi, chiken, bacon, toasted panko, and cheddar sauce. Deselect to remove
|Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta
|$5.25
Comes with fettuccine and alfredo, you can add chicken for $1. Deselect to remove
|Create Your Own Sandwich
Choose your bread, spread, cheese, and toppings
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Neil St Blues
301 N Neil Street, Champaign
|Popular items
|Britt's Southern Style Banana Puddin'
|$8.00
Vanilla Wafers layered in rich pudding. Topped with whipped cream.
|Smoked BBQ Ribs
Fall off the bone and slow smoked in house. Served with sweet or spicy bbq sauce and choice of 2 sides.
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$8.00
Lightly breaded with cornmeal and served with our house remoulade sauce.
PHO • NOODLES
Sticky Rice
415 N. North Neil St, Champaign
|Popular items
|Fried Rice w/ NO MEAT
|$11.00
steamed jasmine rice stir-fried with garlic, eggs, and green onions in a brown soy-based sauce
|Vegetable Egg Roll
|$4.00
mini deep-fried spring roll shells stuffed with lettuce, bean noodles, onions, carrots
|Red Curry
|$12.00
thin bamboo shoots, sliced eggplant, green beans, and basil mixed in a coconut broth combined with spicy red curry paste
served with a side of steamed rice
Rumbergers Wings
2502 Village Green Place, Champaign
|Popular items
|15 PC Wings
|$14.50
Includes choice of one flavor. Served with celery and dressing.
|Onion Rings
|5PC Tender
|$8.99
CHOP TRUCK
2714 Clark Rd Unit E, Champaign
|Popular items
|Mexican Style Tacos
|$3.50
|Gouda Shroom Burger
|$8.00
|Chorizo Fundido
|$8.00
Jupiter's At The Crossing
2511 Village Green Place, Champaign
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings - 10
|$16.49
|Custom Pizza-LG
|$20.24
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$18.89
Maize Mexican Grill
60 E. Green St, Champaign
|Popular items
|Taco Mexica
|$3.75
A fresh handmade tortilla topped with grilled cheese, your choice of protein, onion and cilantro. On of the favorites!!!!
|Volcan
|$5.00
Fried and crispy tortilla topped with grilled cheese, your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.
|Taco Americano
|$3.75
A fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
PIZZA • GRILL
Esquire Lounge
106 N Walnut St, Champaign
|Popular items
|Dumplings
|$6.50
|Cheese Pizza
|$7.50
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.95
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Baxters American Grille
100 Trade Center Dr, Champaign
|Popular items
|Drunken Mushrooms
|$9.00
andouille stuffed mushrooms with melted gruyere cheese, white wine butter sauce, drizzled balsamic-pomegranate reduction & toasted garlic crostini
|Brazalian Steak Kabobs
|$21.00
Tender grilled balsamic marinated steak & vegetable kabobs topped with chimichurri. Served over white rice
|Sticky Ribs
|$14.00
dry rubbed then tossed with tangy mustard bbq sauce
SEAFOOD • POKE
PokeLab
605 S 6th St, Champaign
|Popular items
|Poke Deluxe
|$17.95
Tuna, Salmon, Spicy Crab Salad , Scallop, EEL (2pec), Cucumber, onion, Edamame, mango, Spicy mayo sauce, Eel sauce, masago and crunchy onion for topping.
|Tuna Lover
|$13.55
Tuna, white Tuna, cucumber, pineapple, sweet pepper, yellow pickle, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo sauce, Crunchy onion.
|Signature Bowl
|$13.55
Salmon, Spicy crab salad, Mango, Cucumber, Edamame,
Sweet corn, spicy mayo sauce, eel sauce, masago, Rice seasoning.
Miga
301 N Neil St #104, Champaign
|Popular items
|Salmon
|$3.00
sake
|Bulgogi Beef Bun
|$4.00
pickles, mixed greens, onion, cucumber, wasabi aioli, hoisin sauce
|Kamikaze'"
|$13.00
salmon & spicy tuna with cucumber & scallion
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy Barooz
2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$13.00
Corn chips piled high, smothered with a
creamy sauce of Monterey Jack cheese and jalapeños and topped with tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños. Served with fire roasted salsa and sour cream.
|Fried Chicken SANDWICH - OO
|$11.00
fried chicken breast, pickle,
chipotle mayo, brioche bun
|Ribeye Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
Seven ounces of premium hand-cut
ribeye steak, grilled to your liking and
served with beefy au jus on a toasted
steak bun
NAYA
212 E Green St #104, Champaign
|Popular items
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.25
Pork marinated and grilled with chili adobo. Served with grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro, and a side of salsa.
|Rose Shrimp Pasta
|$16.00
Spaghetti tossed in a tomato cream sauce with sautéed shrimp and finished with Parmesan cheese and micro greens.
|Cheese Burger
|$10.00
Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Japanese mayo, choice of cheese.
The Original Pancake House
1909 W Springfield Ave, Champaign
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Delicious chocolate bits topped with whipped cream & chocolate syrup.
|Meat Lovers Scramble
Filled with sausage, bacon, ham and cheddar cheese.
|Farmers Scramble
Filled with sausage, potatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese.
BURRITOS • TACOS
Maize at the Station
100 N. Chestnut, Champaign
|Popular items
|Taco Mexica
|$3.75
A fresh handmade tortilla topped with grilled cheese, your choice of protein, onion and cilantro. On of the favorites!!!!
|Taco Tradicional
|$3.25
Fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.
|Taco Veggie
|$3.25
Fresh handmade corn tortilla topped beans, rice, cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Hamilton Walker's
201 N Neil Street, Champaign
|Popular items
|6oz Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$31.00
Sweet dijon glaze, warm bacon dressed roasted red potatoes & wilted spinach.
|Garlic Herb Rub Chicken
|$25.00
Garlic herb rubbed chicken. Grilled, parmesan crusted, sautéed vegetables, light peppercorn cream sauce.
|Crab Cake
|$16.00
Crab meat, red peppers, egg, breadcrumbs. Served with remoulade.
Bearology Champaign
608 E University Ave, Champaign
|Popular items
|Coffee Milk Tea
|$6.75
Double shots of espresso with Original Milk Tea
