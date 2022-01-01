Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Champaign

Go
Champaign restaurants
Toast

Champaign restaurants that serve salmon

Consumer pic

SUSHI

Sushi Siam

1729 W Kirby Ave B13, Champaign

Avg 4.7 (271 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna & Salmon Poke Bowl$15.99
NIGIRI Salmon Belly$8.99
SASHIMI Salmon$7.99
More about Sushi Siam
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Saints

32 E Chester St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Summer Salmon Salad$7.99
Marinated salmon served with romaine hearts, avocado, cucumber, red onion, and tomato topped with tortilla strips and served with honey-poblano salsa vinaigrette
Salmon Slider$5.99
Marinated salmon fillet served with sliced cucumbers and creamy dill suce
Summer Salmon Salad$16.99
Marinated salmon served with romaine hearts, avocado, cucumber, red onion, and tomato topped with tortilla strips and served with honey-poblano salsa vinaigrette
More about Seven Saints
Jupiter's At The Crossing image

 

Jupiter's At The Crossing

2511 Village Green Place, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Pizza$12.04
Salmon Pizza$23.34
Salmon Pizza$27.34
More about Jupiter's At The Crossing
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Esquire Lounge

106 N Walnut St, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Salad with Salmon$13.95
Salmon Sandwich$11.95
More about Esquire Lounge
Baxters American Grille image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Baxters American Grille

100 Trade Center Dr, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1036 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$22.00
More about Baxters American Grille
Salmon Lover image

SEAFOOD • POKE

PokeLab

605 S 6th St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (528 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Lover$13.55
2 Scoops salmon, seaweed salad, avocado, edamame, mango, Creamy wasabi, eel sauce, sesame seeds.
More about PokeLab
Miga image

 

Miga

301 N Neil St #104, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fatty Salmon$4.00
salmon otoro
Salmon$3.00
sake
More about Miga
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Mustard Salmon Salad$21.00
Marinated grilled salmon served over a
bed of fresh mixed greens, red peppers, red onion and tomatoes. Served with
lemon-mustard dressing
Salmon + Cucumber Relish$22.50
Grilled Atlantic salmon basted with a
light teriyaki sauce and served with
a cucumber relish, rice and vegetables
Salmon Burger$13.00
Topped with a chipotle mayo and
cucumber relish
More about Billy Barooz
Sun Singer Restaurant image

 

Sun Singer Restaurant

1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled North Road Salmon$28.00
wild rice pilaf, sautéed baby spinach & mango salsa
More about Sun Singer Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Hamilton Walker's

201 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.8 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
6oz Grilled Atlantic Salmon$31.00
Sweet dijon glaze, creamy sweet corn o’brien, fresh basil, wilted spinach.
Dijon Glazed Salmon Dinner$75.00
Six 3oz grilled dijon glazed atlantic salmon filets, choice of caesar salad, spinach salad, or mixed greens salad, & choice of 2 sides.
6oz Atlantic Salmon$9.00
6oz Filet of Atlantic Salmon
More about Hamilton Walker's

Browse other tasty dishes in Champaign

Waffles

Patty Melts

Steak Sandwiches

Curry

Nachos

Tuna Salad

Hummus

Pies

Map

More near Champaign to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston