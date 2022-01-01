Salmon in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve salmon
More about Sushi Siam
SUSHI
Sushi Siam
1729 W Kirby Ave B13, Champaign
|Tuna & Salmon Poke Bowl
|$15.99
|NIGIRI Salmon Belly
|$8.99
|SASHIMI Salmon
|$7.99
More about Seven Saints
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Saints
32 E Chester St, Champaign
|1/2 Summer Salmon Salad
|$7.99
Marinated salmon served with romaine hearts, avocado, cucumber, red onion, and tomato topped with tortilla strips and served with honey-poblano salsa vinaigrette
|Salmon Slider
|$5.99
Marinated salmon fillet served with sliced cucumbers and creamy dill suce
|Summer Salmon Salad
|$16.99
Marinated salmon served with romaine hearts, avocado, cucumber, red onion, and tomato topped with tortilla strips and served with honey-poblano salsa vinaigrette
More about Jupiter's At The Crossing
Jupiter's At The Crossing
2511 Village Green Place, Champaign
|Salmon Pizza
|$12.04
|Salmon Pizza
|$23.34
|Salmon Pizza
|$27.34
More about Esquire Lounge
PIZZA • GRILL
Esquire Lounge
106 N Walnut St, Champaign
|Salad with Salmon
|$13.95
|Salmon Sandwich
|$11.95
More about Baxters American Grille
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Baxters American Grille
100 Trade Center Dr, Champaign
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$22.00
More about PokeLab
SEAFOOD • POKE
PokeLab
605 S 6th St, Champaign
|Salmon Lover
|$13.55
2 Scoops salmon, seaweed salad, avocado, edamame, mango, Creamy wasabi, eel sauce, sesame seeds.
More about Billy Barooz
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy Barooz
2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign
|Lemon Mustard Salmon Salad
|$21.00
Marinated grilled salmon served over a
bed of fresh mixed greens, red peppers, red onion and tomatoes. Served with
lemon-mustard dressing
|Salmon + Cucumber Relish
|$22.50
Grilled Atlantic salmon basted with a
light teriyaki sauce and served with
a cucumber relish, rice and vegetables
|Salmon Burger
|$13.00
Topped with a chipotle mayo and
cucumber relish
More about Sun Singer Restaurant
Sun Singer Restaurant
1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign
|Grilled North Road Salmon
|$28.00
wild rice pilaf, sautéed baby spinach & mango salsa
More about Hamilton Walker's
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Hamilton Walker's
201 N Neil Street, Champaign
|6oz Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$31.00
Sweet dijon glaze, creamy sweet corn o’brien, fresh basil, wilted spinach.
|Dijon Glazed Salmon Dinner
|$75.00
Six 3oz grilled dijon glazed atlantic salmon filets, choice of caesar salad, spinach salad, or mixed greens salad, & choice of 2 sides.
|6oz Atlantic Salmon
|$9.00
6oz Filet of Atlantic Salmon