Filet mignon in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve filet mignon
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy Barooz
2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign
|Filet Mignon
|$31.25
Six ounces of fork-tender applewood bacon-wrapped filet mignon, grilled to juicy perfection with your choice of SAUCE. Served with garlic mashed potatoes
and the vegetable of the day
Sun Singer Restaurant
1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign
|Black Angus Filet Mignon 4 oz.
|$26.00
grilled to order / served with roasted garlic-infused mashed potato, grilled asparagus & hearty red wine demi-glace. Au Gratin Potato +$2 / Roquefort butter +$2
|Black Angus Filet Mignon 8 oz.
|$36.00
grilled to order / served with roasted garlic-infused mashed potato, grilled asparagus & hearty red wine demi-glace. Au Gratin Potato +$2 / Roquefort butter +$2