Filet mignon in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Champaign restaurants that serve filet mignon

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Mignon$31.25
Six ounces of fork-tender applewood bacon-wrapped filet mignon, grilled to juicy perfection with your choice of SAUCE. Served with garlic mashed potatoes
and the vegetable of the day
Sun Singer Restaurant

1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Angus Filet Mignon 4 oz.$26.00
grilled to order / served with roasted garlic-infused mashed potato, grilled asparagus & hearty red wine demi-glace. Au Gratin Potato +$2 / Roquefort butter +$2
Black Angus Filet Mignon 8 oz.$36.00
grilled to order / served with roasted garlic-infused mashed potato, grilled asparagus & hearty red wine demi-glace. Au Gratin Potato +$2 / Roquefort butter +$2
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Hamilton Walker's

201 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.8 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
7oz Filet Mignon$20.00
7oz Center Cut Filet Mignon
7oz Filet Mignon$41.00
Iowa Premium Black Angus Beef, corn fed, hand-cut, wet-aged.
