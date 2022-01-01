Tacos in Champaign

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burrito King

408 E Green St, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
One taco$3.00
Two tacos$6.00
Four tacos$12.00
More about Burrito King
Maize image

 

Maize

60 E. Green St / 100 N. Chestnut Ave, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Tradicional$3.25
Fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.
More about Maize
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Saints

32 E Chester St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Tilapia Tacos$11.49
Seasoned tilapia fillets with lettuce, pico de gallo, and spicy tartar sauce on white corn tortillas, two per order, gluten-free
Shrimp Avocado Tacos$14.49
Sauteed achiote shrimp with lettuce, avocado cucumber salsa, and chipotle sour cream on white corn tortillas, two per order, gluten-free
More about Seven Saints
Neil St Blues image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neil St Blues

301 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinco de Mayo Taco Special
Crowd Favorite! Steak, Catfish, Shrimp or Steak Tacos - 3 for $12. Chicken or Pork Tacos - 3 for $10!
More about Neil St Blues
CHOP TRUCK image

 

CHOP TRUCK

2714 Clark Rd Unit E, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexican Style Tacos$3.50
More about CHOP TRUCK
Taco Mexica image

 

Maize Mexican Grill

60 E. Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Campesino$7.00
Taco Tradicional$3.25
Fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.
Taco Veggie$3.25
Fresh handmade corn tortilla topped beans, rice, cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato.
More about Maize Mexican Grill
Baxters American Grille image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Baxters American Grille

100 Trade Center Dr, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1036 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$16.00
More about Baxters American Grille
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Fish Tacos$13.00
Seasoned and grilled cod, flour tortillas,
shredded lettuce, jalapeño-dill aioli, pico de gallo and your choice of side
More about Billy Barooz
Sun Singer Restaurant image

 

Sun Singer Restaurant

1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Tartar Tacos$14.00
marinated Ahi tuna, zesty vinegar slaw, avocado-lime mousse, topped with toasted sesame oil & cilantro, sweet soy on the side
More about Sun Singer Restaurant
Taco Mexica image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Maize at the Station

100 N. Chestnut, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tacos Birria$13.00
Three steak tacos with birria, cilantro, onions and lime.
Taco Campesino$7.00
Birria Tacos$13.00
More about Maize at the Station
Item pic

 

Cowboy Monkey

6 Taylor St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (663 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tacos$10.00
three (3) flour tortillas with chihuahua cheese, cilantro chicken, guacamole, salsa & chipotle sour cream PLEASE NOTE WE ARE USING FLOUR TORTILLAS FOR OUR TACOS TO GO
More about Cowboy Monkey

