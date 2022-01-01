Tacos in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve tacos
Burrito King
408 E Green St, Champaign
|One taco
|$3.00
|Two tacos
|$6.00
|Four tacos
|$12.00
Maize
60 E. Green St / 100 N. Chestnut Ave, Champaign
|Taco Tradicional
|$3.25
Fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Saints
32 E Chester St, Champaign
|Tilapia Tacos
|$11.49
Seasoned tilapia fillets with lettuce, pico de gallo, and spicy tartar sauce on white corn tortillas, two per order, gluten-free
|Shrimp Avocado Tacos
|$14.49
Sauteed achiote shrimp with lettuce, avocado cucumber salsa, and chipotle sour cream on white corn tortillas, two per order, gluten-free
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Neil St Blues
301 N Neil Street, Champaign
|Cinco de Mayo Taco Special
Crowd Favorite! Steak, Catfish, Shrimp or Steak Tacos - 3 for $12. Chicken or Pork Tacos - 3 for $10!
Maize Mexican Grill
60 E. Green St, Champaign
|Taco Campesino
|$7.00
|Taco Tradicional
|$3.25
|Taco Veggie
|$3.25
Fresh handmade corn tortilla topped beans, rice, cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Baxters American Grille
100 Trade Center Dr, Champaign
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy Barooz
2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign
|Spicy Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Seasoned and grilled cod, flour tortillas,
shredded lettuce, jalapeño-dill aioli, pico de gallo and your choice of side
Sun Singer Restaurant
1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign
|Tuna Tartar Tacos
|$14.00
marinated Ahi tuna, zesty vinegar slaw, avocado-lime mousse, topped with toasted sesame oil & cilantro, sweet soy on the side
BURRITOS • TACOS
Maize at the Station
100 N. Chestnut, Champaign
|Tacos Birria
|$13.00
Three steak tacos with birria, cilantro, onions and lime.
|Taco Campesino
|$7.00
|Birria Tacos
|$13.00