Pies in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Champaign restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Suzu's

114 W Walnut st, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
New! Mixed Fruit Hand Pies$4.25
New! Mixed Fruit Hand Pies, cherry, blueberries, rhubarb and strawberries
Cherry/Rhubarb Hand Pies$4.25
3" tart cherry/rhubarb hand-pies, delicious!
More about Suzu's
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Saints

32 E Chester St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Drunken Pecan Pie with Chocolate$8.99
Pecan pie baked with Bourbon and chocolate
More about Seven Saints
Sun Singer Restaurant image

 

Sun Singer Restaurant

1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$7.50
creamy and tart, graham cracker crust
More about Sun Singer Restaurant
Baked S'more Pie image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Hamilton Walker's

201 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.8 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked S'more Pie$5.00
Individual already baked S'more Pie
More about Hamilton Walker's

