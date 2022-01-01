Pies in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve pies
Suzu's
114 W Walnut st, Champaign
|New! Mixed Fruit Hand Pies
|$4.25
New! Mixed Fruit Hand Pies, cherry, blueberries, rhubarb and strawberries
|Cherry/Rhubarb Hand Pies
|$4.25
3" tart cherry/rhubarb hand-pies, delicious!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Saints
32 E Chester St, Champaign
|Drunken Pecan Pie with Chocolate
|$8.99
Pecan pie baked with Bourbon and chocolate
Sun Singer Restaurant
1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.50
creamy and tart, graham cracker crust