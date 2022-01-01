Champaign bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Champaign restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Champaign

Seven Saints image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Saints

32 E Chester St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey BBQ Slider$4.99
Hand-pattied beef with melted smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, topped with a beer-battered onion ring
Bacon and Cheese Slider$4.79
Classic slider with melted cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon
Cheese Curds$12.99
Fresh from Ropp Jersey Farm our white cheddar cheese curds are hand-battered, fried, and served with marinara
More about Seven Saints
Neil St Blues image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neil St Blues

301 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Britt's Southern Style Banana Puddin'$8.00
Vanilla Wafers layered in rich pudding. Topped with whipped cream.
Smoked BBQ Ribs
Fall off the bone and slow smoked in house. Served with sweet or spicy bbq sauce and choice of 2 sides.
Fried Green Tomatoes$8.00
Lightly breaded with cornmeal and served with our house remoulade sauce.
More about Neil St Blues
Rumbergers Wings image

 

Rumbergers Wings

2502 Village Green Place, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
15 PC Wings$14.50
Includes choice of one flavor. Served with celery and dressing.
Onion Rings
5PC Tender$8.99
More about Rumbergers Wings
Baxters American Grille image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Baxters American Grille

100 Trade Center Dr, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1036 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Drunken Mushrooms$9.00
andouille stuffed mushrooms with melted gruyere cheese, white wine butter sauce, drizzled balsamic-pomegranate reduction & toasted garlic crostini
Brazalian Steak Kabobs$21.00
Tender grilled balsamic marinated steak & vegetable kabobs topped with chimichurri. Served over white rice
Sticky Ribs$14.00
dry rubbed then tossed with tangy mustard bbq sauce
More about Baxters American Grille
Billy Barooz image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos$13.00
Corn chips piled high, smothered with a
creamy sauce of Monterey Jack cheese and jalapeños and topped with tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños. Served with fire roasted salsa and sour cream.
Fried Chicken SANDWICH - OO$11.00
fried chicken breast, pickle,
chipotle mayo, brioche bun
Ribeye Steak Sandwich$15.00
Seven ounces of premium hand-cut
ribeye steak, grilled to your liking and
served with beefy au jus on a toasted
steak bun
More about Billy Barooz
Hamilton Walker's image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Hamilton Walker's

201 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.8 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6oz Grilled Atlantic Salmon$31.00
Sweet dijon glaze, warm bacon dressed roasted red potatoes & wilted spinach.
Garlic Herb Rub Chicken$25.00
Garlic herb rubbed chicken. Grilled, parmesan crusted, sautéed vegetables, light peppercorn cream sauce.
Crab Cake$16.00
Crab meat, red peppers, egg, breadcrumbs. Served with remoulade.
More about Hamilton Walker's
Cowboy Monkey image

 

Cowboy Monkey

6 Taylor St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (663 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cowboy Monkey
Jupiter's Billiards & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Jupiter's Billiards & Pizzeria

39 E Main St, Champaign

Avg 4.1 (242 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jupiter's Billiards & Pizzeria
Haymaker Bar Barrelhouse 34 image

 

Haymaker Bar Barrelhouse 34

34 E Main St, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Haymaker Bar Barrelhouse 34
Collective Pour image

 

Collective Pour

340 North Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.6 (200 reviews)
Takeout
More about Collective Pour
Guido's Bar and Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Guido's Bar and Grill

2 E Main St, Champaign

Avg 4.1 (1139 reviews)
Takeout
More about Guido's Bar and Grill
Illini Inn image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Illini Inn

901 S Fourth, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 lb Boneless Wings$9.99
12" BYO$10.99
12" Meat Lovers$14.99
More about Illini Inn

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Champaign

Salmon

Tacos

Quesadillas

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Rangoon

Veggie Tacos

Map

More near Champaign to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston