Champaign bars & lounges you'll love

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Saints
32 E Chester St, Champaign
|Popular items
|Smokey BBQ Slider
|$4.99
Hand-pattied beef with melted smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, topped with a beer-battered onion ring
|Bacon and Cheese Slider
|$4.79
Classic slider with melted cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon
|Cheese Curds
|$12.99
Fresh from Ropp Jersey Farm our white cheddar cheese curds are hand-battered, fried, and served with marinara
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Neil St Blues
301 N Neil Street, Champaign
|Popular items
|Britt's Southern Style Banana Puddin'
|$8.00
Vanilla Wafers layered in rich pudding. Topped with whipped cream.
|Smoked BBQ Ribs
Fall off the bone and slow smoked in house. Served with sweet or spicy bbq sauce and choice of 2 sides.
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$8.00
Lightly breaded with cornmeal and served with our house remoulade sauce.
Rumbergers Wings
2502 Village Green Place, Champaign
|Popular items
|15 PC Wings
|$14.50
Includes choice of one flavor. Served with celery and dressing.
|Onion Rings
|5PC Tender
|$8.99
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Baxters American Grille
100 Trade Center Dr, Champaign
|Popular items
|Drunken Mushrooms
|$9.00
andouille stuffed mushrooms with melted gruyere cheese, white wine butter sauce, drizzled balsamic-pomegranate reduction & toasted garlic crostini
|Brazalian Steak Kabobs
|$21.00
Tender grilled balsamic marinated steak & vegetable kabobs topped with chimichurri. Served over white rice
|Sticky Ribs
|$14.00
dry rubbed then tossed with tangy mustard bbq sauce
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy Barooz
2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$13.00
Corn chips piled high, smothered with a
creamy sauce of Monterey Jack cheese and jalapeños and topped with tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños. Served with fire roasted salsa and sour cream.
|Fried Chicken SANDWICH - OO
|$11.00
fried chicken breast, pickle,
chipotle mayo, brioche bun
|Ribeye Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
Seven ounces of premium hand-cut
ribeye steak, grilled to your liking and
served with beefy au jus on a toasted
steak bun
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Hamilton Walker's
201 N Neil Street, Champaign
|Popular items
|6oz Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$31.00
Sweet dijon glaze, warm bacon dressed roasted red potatoes & wilted spinach.
|Garlic Herb Rub Chicken
|$25.00
Garlic herb rubbed chicken. Grilled, parmesan crusted, sautéed vegetables, light peppercorn cream sauce.
|Crab Cake
|$16.00
Crab meat, red peppers, egg, breadcrumbs. Served with remoulade.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Jupiter's Billiards & Pizzeria
39 E Main St, Champaign
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Guido's Bar and Grill
2 E Main St, Champaign
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Illini Inn
901 S Fourth, Champaign
|Popular items
|1/2 lb Boneless Wings
|$9.99
|12" BYO
|$10.99
|12" Meat Lovers
|$14.99