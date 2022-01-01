Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

Baxters American Grille Champaign

1,036 Reviews

$$

100 Trade Center Dr

Champaign, IL 61820

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Flatbreads

Blackened Shrimp Flatbread

$15.00

Heirloom Vegetable Flatbread

$12.00

Thai BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Sicilian Flatbread

$15.00

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$21.00

Filet Tip Gnocchi

$25.00

Tomato Basil

$21.00

Sangria

Sangria GL

$7.00

Sangria PITCHER

$15.00

Wine Station

Caymus

$4.00+

Duckhorn

$2.50+

Paraduxx

$3.00+

Belle Glos

$3.50+

Desserts

Gooey Butter Cake

$8.00

Creme Brule

$7.00

Truffle Cake

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Scoop Vanilla

$2.00

Scoop Chocolate

$2.00

Scoop Wild Berry

$3.00

**NEXT CHECK**

Ciders & Seltzers

Ace Pear Cider

$6.00

Angry Orchard Cider

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Onda

$7.00

CHILLED GLASS

November Food

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Horseradish NY Strip

$41.00

Pumpkin Creme Brulee

$10.00

November Drinks

Pear Martini

$10.00

Spiced Cranberry Paloma

$10.00

Chloe Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

ADTL CHARGES

QUESO

$3.00

BLEU CHEESE

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

JALAPENOS

$2.00

EXTRA STEAK FOR NACHOS

$5.00

PICO

$2.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$4.00

BLACKENED CHICKEN

$4.00

SALMON

$5.00

BLACKENED SALMON

$5.00

SHRIMP

$5.00

BLACKENED SHRIMP

$5.00

BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES

$1.00

EXTRA CHEESE FOR SANDWICH

$1.00

3 SCALLOPS

$12.00

EXTRA STEAK KABOB

$4.00

EXTRA CRAB

$8.00

EXTRA WONTONS

$3.00

4 EXTRA CROSTINIS

$2.00

EXTRA CHIPS FOR NACHOS

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are open for take out ordering!

Location

100 Trade Center Dr, Champaign, IL 61820

Directions

Baxters American Grille image
Baxters American Grille image

