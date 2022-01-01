IVC
PLEASE READ:
We offer a reduced menu from 6A-10:30A.
ORDER FOOD @ toasttab.com/ivcfoodonline
We DO NOT take phone orders.
Thank you!
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214
Popular Items
Location
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214
Honolulu HI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Buho Cocina y Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
Hula Grill Waikiki
Come in and enjoy!
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
Island Vintage Wine Bar opened in 2019 and continues the same mission to serve you the finest food made with the freshest, local, farm-to-table ingredients - with the addition of top-notch wines to pair with our menu.
Duke's Waikiki
Come in and enjoy!