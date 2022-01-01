Go
PLEASE READ:
We offer a reduced menu from 6A-10:30A.
ORDER FOOD @ toasttab.com/ivcfoodonline
We DO NOT take phone orders.
Thank you!

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214

Popular Items

Taro Bagel with Ube Cream Cheese, Vegan Haupia Cream$7.95
Liliko'i Moana Bowl
Toppings : Toppings: Strawberry, papaya, local banana, fresh house-made liliko'i honey, organic granola.
Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk
Liliko'i Moana Bowl L$14.50
Toppings : Toppings: Strawberry, papaya, local banana, fresh house-made liliko'i honey, organic granola.
Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk
Island Latte (balanced sweetness)
Macadamia with a hint of coconut
ORIGINAL ACAI BOWL$12.95
Original Acai Bowl$12.95
Organic açaí, strawberries, blueberries, banana, soy milk based.
TARO BAGEL with UBE CREAM & VEGAN$7.95
Original Acai Bowl$12.95
Organic açaí, strawberries, blueberries, banana, soy milk based.
Haupia Moana Bowl$14.50
Toppings : Frozen haupia cream, shaved coconut, berries, local banana, papaya, Big Island organic honey, organic granola.
Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk
Location

Honolulu HI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
