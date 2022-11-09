Restaurant header imageView gallery
Skybox Taphouse 2330 Kalakaua Ave #302

review star

No reviews yet

2330 Kalakaua Ave #302

Honolulu, HI 96815

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Spicy Sausage Pizza
Wings

Small Plates

Wings

$16.50

Fries

$11.00

Spicy Meatballs

$15.50

Gnocchi

$19.50

Flatbread

$17.50

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Not Yo Fries

$15.50

Garlic Bread

$11.00

Farm to Table Board

$38.00

Home Base Sliders

$15.00

Salads/Soup

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.50

Mixed Greens

$15.50

Caprese

$16.50

Truffle Caesar

$17.50

Soup

$8.00

Pizzas

Pepperoni Pizza

$23.00

Margherita Pizza

$23.00

Prosciutto di parma

$24.00

Vegetariana Pizza

$25.50

Spicy Sausage Pizza

$24.00

The G.O.A.T. Pizza

$25.50

BBQ Pork Pizza

$26.50

Quattro Fromage Pizza

$24.00

Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$26.50

CBR Pizza

$24.00

Fungi Pizza

$24.00

Cheese Pizza

$19.50

Aloha Pizza

$24.00

Entrees

Meatball Sandwich

$19.00

Skybox Smash Burger

$20.00

Fish & Chips

$25.50

Guava BBQ Ribs

$28.50

Carbonara

$26.50

Meatball Arrabiata

$26.50

Waffle Battered Chicken Strips

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Line Man Sandwich

$24.50

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Kids Burger

$11.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$13.00

Sweet Treats

Affogato

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Creme Fraiche Panna Cotta

$11.00

Assorted Gelato & Sorbetto

$10.00

Canno;i

$6.00

Sides

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Side Bleu cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side Guava BBQ Sauce

$1.25

Side Honey Sriracha Sauce

$1.25

Side Chili Pepper Lilikoi Sauce

$1.25

Side Foccia bread

$3.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.25

Side Chipotle Aioli

$1.25

Side Bacon Aioli

$1.25

Side Onion Jam

$1.25

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Balsamic Glaze

$1.50

Side Truffle Oil

$1.50

Side Papaya Seed Dressing

$1.25

Side Caeser Dressing

$1.25

Side Tomato Pesto

$1.75

Side Fries

$5.50

Side Cesear

$6.00

Side Mix Salad

$5.50

Side Garlic Cream

$1.25

Special

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.95

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.95

Kahlua Pork Slider

$15.00

Calamari

$19.95

NA Bev

Apple Juice

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$4.50

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

English Breakfast Tea

$4.00

Espresso - Double

$8.00

Espresso - Single

$4.50

Fresh Guava Juice

$6.50

Fresh Lilikoi Juice

$6.50

Fresh Orange Juice

$6.50

Fresh Pineapple Juice

$6.50

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Hawaiian water

$4.00

Japanese Green Tea

$4.95

Jasmine Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Milk - Large

$6.00

Milk - Small

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Orange Red Bull

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Plantation Iced Tea

$6.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00

White Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Employee red bull

$3.00

Mocktails

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Calypso Southern Peach Lemonade

$8.00

Calypso Ocean Blue Lemonade

$8.00Out of stock

Calypso Island Wave Lemonade

$8.00

Calypso Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00Out of stock

Basilico Spritz

$6.00

Cucumber Mint Fizz

$6.00

Placebo Effect

$6.00

Fresh Lemonade

$8.00

Italian Sodas

$7.00

Halloween

Brain Hemerage

$3.00

Jello Slugg

$5.00

Food

Skybox Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Pizza Omelette

$15.00

Skybox Breakfast Wrap

$15.00

Wagyu Loco Moco

$17.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$23.00

Margherita Pizza

$23.00

Vegetariana Pizza

$25.50

Spicy Sausage Pizza

$24.00

The G.O.A.T. Pizza

$25.50

BBQ Pork Pizza

$26.50

Quattro Fromage Pizza

$24.00

Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$26.50

CBR Pizza

$24.00

Fungi Pizza

$24.00

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Pizza Omelette

$15.00

Cheese Pizza

$19.50

Aloha Pizza

$24.00

Breakfast Combo

$15.00

Drinks

Early Bird Bloody Mary

$7.00Out of stock

Early Bird Mimosa

$7.00

Early Bird Spiked Irish Coffee

$8.00Out of stock

Early Bird Morning Buzz

$10.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sides

(1) Egg

$2.75

(1) Bacon

$2.00

Spam

$2.00

Potatoes

$3.50

Salad

Mixed Greens

$8.50

Wings

Guava Wings

$8.50

Chili Pepper

$8.50

Honey Sirracha

$8.50

Dry, Sauce on side

$8.50

Pizza

Cheese

Peperoni

Veggie

BBQ Pork

Soda

Coke

$3.00

D-Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Karaoke

group of 10

$50.00

FM- Karaoke

$20.00

UFC event

group of 10

$90.00

Boxing

$10 Tickets

$10.00

Halloween

$20 Ticket

$20.00

Mixology Combo

MX-Not Yo Fries

$15.00

MX-Jungle Bird

Mixology Drink

Jungle Bird

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Great Italian food made from scratch! 26 Big Screen TV's for all the games and fights! Proud to be locally owned!

Location

2330 Kalakaua Ave #302, Honolulu, HI 96815

Directions

Gallery
Skybox Taphouse image
Skybox Taphouse image
Skybox Taphouse image

Map
