Jax Fish House - LoDo

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1539 17th St • $$

Avg 4.6 (2078 reviews)

Popular Items

FRIED TOWN DOCK CALAMARI$16.00
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli
(6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST SWEET & SALTY$16.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
(6) OYSTERS - WEST COAST LUXURY$29.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
KEY LIME TART$8.00
sweet cream, candied coconut
NIMAN RANCH BURGER$17.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$30.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
GRILLED NORWEGAIN SALMON$32.00
miso roasted potatoes, charred chinese broccoli, mushroom aioli, chile crunch
CRAWFISH AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO$6.00
louisiana crawfish and local smoked andouille sausage
PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP$12.00
1/2 pound or 1 pound
LITTLE GEMS CAESAR$8.00
crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1539 17th St

Denver CO

Sunday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
