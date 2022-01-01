Go
Toast

John's of Willow Glen

Greek, American & Mixed Food since 1976!
Order over the Phone, Doordash, or Curbside. Takeout Only!

HAMBURGERS

1238 Lincoln Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (2238 reviews)

Popular Items

Root Beer
Soup of the Day$4.50
CUP
Club Sandwich$15.00
triple decker bursting with fresh turkey
bacon •lettuce • tomato • mayo
Garden Scramble$14.00
All Scrambles and Omelettes
made with three eggs. (Add
Feta, American, Swiss, Jack, or
Cheddar cheese: 2.00).
Served with your choice of one
of the following:
- Hash Browns and Toast
- Or Fruit and Toast
- Or two Pancakes
Chicken Sausage Scramble$14.75
All Scrambles and Omelettes
made with three eggs. (Add
Feta, American, Swiss, Jack, or
Cheddar cheese: 2.00).
Served with your choice of one
of the following:
- Hash Browns and Toast
- Or Fruit and Toast
- Or two Pancakes
Greek Spaghetti$20.00
spaghetti prepared the Greek way
with delicious mizithra cheese and
browned butter, topped with meat
sauce and a meatball
French Toast Special$11.25
two slices french toast • 2 eggs
two slices of bacon or sausage.
Cobb Salad$17.00
diced bacon • turkey • avocado
tomato • green onion • blue cheese
mixed greens • hard boiled eggs
Eggs Benedict$15.00
canadian bacon • two poached eggs
english muffin • hollandaise sauce
Bacon Omelette$14.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1238 Lincoln Ave

San Jose CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

