Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken

Fantastic Nashville style hot chicken tenders, sandwich, and wings!

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

620 8th Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (76 reviews)

Popular Items

COMBO 3 - Chicken Wings w/Side$14.99
6 Chicken Wings with a side. Served with sliced bread, pickles, and a side of cool down sauce.
2 Tenders$5.49
Served with a side of cool down sauce.
COMBO 2 - Sammy w/Side$9.49
Chicken Sammy with a side. Served with kale and cabbage slaw, pickles, and cool down sauce on an Orwasher's seeded bun.
Grilled Corn Esquites$3.99
Mexican style fresh grilled corn off the cob.
COMBO 1 - Tenders w/Side$9.99
3 Tenders and a side. Served with sliced bread, pickles, and a side of cool down sauce.
Creamy Mac and Cheese$5.99
Made fresh to order.
6 Chicken Wings$11.99
Served with a side of cool down sauce.
Poland Spring$2.75
Fries$3.99
Hot and crispy.
Bottled Diet Coke$2.75
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

620 8th Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
