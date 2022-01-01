Go
Joule

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

3506 Stone Way N • $$

Avg 4.5 (168 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Tofu$12.00
Smoked tofu, honshimeji mushroom, soy truffle vinaigrette (VEGAN, NF, GF) try with our idilico Albariño
Spicy Rice Cakes$18.00
Spicy rice cake, chorizo, fermented mustard green (df, nf)
"That" Short Rib Steak$29.00
OG. 6oz Kalbi marinated short rib steak (NF, GF, DF) try with our soos creek king cab
Nettle Rice$9.00
Spring nettle rice, Chinese sausage crumble, black vinegar (NF, GF)
Burger$19.00
House ground and seasoned 8oz 100% short rib burger patty with brioche buns, lettuce, red onion horseradish aioli and pickles (NF) try with our soos creek king cab
Scallion Pancake$6.00
House made Chinese scallion pancake (1) with sesame and chili oil (VEGAN, NF)
Kimchi$4.00
Cup of Joule Napa cabbage Kimchi (NF, DF, GF)
Chinese Broccoli$12.00
Grilled Chinese broccoli with walnut pesto and garlic confit (VEGAN, GF)
Shrimp$17.00
Shrimp with rice noodle, chili crunch, shrimp chips (NF)
Butter lettuce salad$14.00
Butter lettuce, long pepper ricotta, spiced pistachio (GF)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3506 Stone Way N

Seattle WA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
