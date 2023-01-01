Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Hiram
  • /
  • Juicy Crab - Hiram - 5096 Jimmy Lee Smith Pkwy
Banner picView gallery

Juicy Crab - Hiram - 5096 Jimmy Lee Smith Pkwy

Open today 12:00 PM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

5096 Jimmy Lee Smith Pkwy

Hiram, GA 30141

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

5096 Jimmy Lee Smith Pkwy, Hiram GA 30141

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Wing Max - 4215 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway Suite 18
orange starNo Reviews
4215 jimmy lee smith parkway Suite 18 Hiram, GA 30141
View restaurantnext
1738 Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
5780 C.H. James Parkway Powder Springs, GA 30127
View restaurantnext
Tip Toe's BBQ & More - Tiptoes Hiram
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Hiram Douglasville Highway Hiram, GA 30141
View restaurantnext
278 South
orange starNo Reviews
3716 Atlanta Hwy Hiram, GA 30141
View restaurantnext
La Cocina Mexican Restaurant - Dallas
orange star4.2 • 887
457 Nathan Dean Boulevard Dallas, GA 30132
View restaurantnext
Rodney's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
4724 Dallas Acworth Highway Dallas, GA 30132
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Hiram

Austell

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Douglasville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Juicy Crab - Hiram - 5096 Jimmy Lee Smith Pkwy

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston