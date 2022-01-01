Go
Kanau Sushi

Come on in and enjoy!

SUSHI

2850 Fannin St

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)

Popular Items

Hamachi Nigiri$7.00
yellowtail
Poke Tuna Taco$7.00
diced fresh tuna with poke sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Tuna, cucumber, shiso and green chili aioli inside
Miso Soup$4.00
miso with soft tofu, scallions and shimeji mushrooms
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Battered and fried prawn, rolled with avocado, cucumber and kaiware, in nori and sushi rice
Edamame$6.00
boiled soybeans, sea salt
Sake Nigiri$6.00
salmon
Scallop Meet Sake Roll$18.00
Salmon, cucumber, topped with torched Japanese scallop, avocado lime puree, tobiko
Seared Salmon Roll$16.00
fried shrimp, avocado, topped with torched-salmon and unagi sauce
Diced Shrimp$14.00
Battered fried diced shrimp, spicy lemon garlic sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2850 Fannin St

Houston TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

