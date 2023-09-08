Popular Items

Tom Kha Gai

$7.00+

Chicken in Coconut Milk Lime Broth with Lemongrass, Galangal, Mushrooms, Onions, and Cilantro

Pad Thai

$13.00

Stir-Fried Rice Noodles Tossed in Thai Sweet and Sour Sauce with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Onions, and Roasted Crushed Peanuts Topped with Lime

Hot Basil

$13.00

Stir-Fried Onions, Bell Pepper, Green Beans, and Carrots in House Garlic Basil Sauce

Lunch Menu

Khao Phat (L)

$11.00

Egg Scrambled with Tomatoes and Onions with Stir-Fried Rice in House Soy Sauce

Pad Thai (L)

$11.00

Stir-Fried Rice Noodles Tossed in Thai Sweet and Sour Sauce with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Onions, and Roasted Crushed Peanuts Topped with Lime

Pad See Ew (L)

$11.00

Stir-Fried Flat Noodles Cooked in House Soy Sauce with Egg, Chinese Broccoli

Pad Ka Prow (L)

$13.00

Ground Chicken or Ground Pork Stir-Fried Onions, Bell Pepper, Green Beans, and Carrots in House Garlic Basil Sauce Served with steam rice and fried egg

Panang (L)

$11.00

Most Popular Thai-Style Curry in Coconut Milk, Snow Peas, Bell Pepper, and Lime Leaves

Green Curry (L)

$11.00

Green Curry Paste in Coconut Milk with Bamboo Shoots, Green Beans, Eggplant, Bell Pepper, and Basil Leaves

Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.00

Chicken, Onion, and Mushroom Stir-Fried with House Sauce Served over Rice

Belly Belly Basil

$16.00

Stir-Fried Hickory Smoked Pork Belly in House Garlic Basil Sauce with Onions, Bell Pepper, Green Beans, Carrots, and Basil Leaves over Steamed Rice fried egg

Beef Basil

$17.00

Stir-Fried Grilled Sliced Rib Eye in House Garlic Basil Sauce with Onions, Bell Pepper, Green Beans, Carrots, and Basil Leaves over Steamed Rice, Fried Egg

Son In Law

$14.00

Braised Pork Shoulder, Crispy 5 Minute Fried Egg, Topped with Tamarind Sweet Sauce over Steamed Rice

Good Boys Rice Bowl

$13.00

Meatless vegetarian bowl with crumbled mushroom protein stir fried in our hot basil sauce with onion, bell pepper, green bean, carrot, and basil over steamed rice

All Day Menu

APPETIZERS

Crispy Roll (4pcs)

$7.00

Stir-Fried Seasoned Chicken Mixed with Glass Noodles, Carrots, and Onions in Crispy Shell Served with House Sweet Chili Sauce

Shrimp Tempura (4pcs)

$8.00

Shrimp in Crispy Battered Crumbs Golden Deep Fried Served with House Sweet Chili Sauce

Takoyaki

$5.00

Fried Balled Shaped Octopus and Cabbage Topped with Mayonnaise, House Katsu Sauce, Green Onions, and Fish Flakes

Ika Karaage

$6.00

Skewered Squid Tentacles Golden Deep Fried Served with House Katsu Sauce

Shrimp Lollipops

$8.00

Golden Deep Fried Breaded Skewered Shrimp Served with House Sweet Chili Sauce

Crab Rangoon (6pcs)

$6.00

Imitation Crab and Cream Cheese Wrapped in Wonton and Golden Deep Fried Served with House Sweet Chill Sauce

Kama Sugoi

$15.00

Traditional Japanese Hamachi Kama ̶ Grilled Yellowtail Collar (the Best Part of the Fish) Marinated Thai-Style with Kaffir Lime Leaves and Lemongrass Served with House Spicy Lime Sauce

Chicken Satay (4pcs)

$9.00

Traditional Thai-Style Skewered Grilled Chicken Seasoned with Curry Powder and Coconut Milk Served with bread and Peanut Sauce

Moo Yang (4pcs)

$9.00

Traditional Thai-Style Skewered Grilled Pork Seasoned with Garlic and House Sauce served with Sticky Rice

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

Wok Seared White Meat Chicken with Carrots, Onions, and Garlic Severed with Lettuce, House Sweet Chili Sauce, and Peanut Sauce

SOUP & SALAD

Tom Yam Goong

$8.00+

Shrimp in Spicy Lime Broth with Lemongrass, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, and Cilantro

Som Tam Thai

$11.00

Shredded Green Papaya and Carrots with Roasted Peanuts, Green Bean, Tomatoes and Garlic in Lime Dressing

MAIN DISH

Hot Basil

$13.00

Stir-Fried Onions, Bell Pepper, Green Beans, and Carrots in House Garlic Basil Sauce

Fresh Ginger

$13.00

Stir-Fried Onions, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Ginger, and Broccoli in House Sauce

Pad Prik Khing

$18.00

Fried Cats fish golden Stir-Fried Red Chili Paste, Green Beans, and Bamboo Shoots in House Sauce

Cashew Nut

$13.00

Stir-Fried Onions, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, and Pineapple in House Sweet Chili Sauce

Red Curry

$13.00

Red Curry Paste in Coconut Milk with Bamboo Shoots, Green Beans, Eggplant, Bell Pepper, and basil Leaves

Yellow Curry

$13.00

Southern Thai-Style Yellow Curry Paste in Coconut Milk with Cubed Potatoes, Onions, and Carrots

Massaman

$13.00

Massaman Curry Paste in Coconut Milk with Cubed Potatoes, Onions, Carrots, Pineapple, and Topped with Cashew Nuts

Roasted Duck Curry

$20.00

Boneless Duck using Red Curry Paste in Coconut Milk with Pineapple, Tomatoes, and Basil Leaves

Pad Kee Mow

$13.00

Stir-Fried Flat Noodles Cooked in House Spicy Basil Sauce with Egg, Onions, and Bell Pepper

Pad Woon Sen

$13.00

Stir-Fried Glass Noodles Tossed in House Sweet Chili Sauce with Egg, Snow Peas, Carrots, Baby Corn, Bean Sprouts, and Onions

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$13.00

Egg Scrambled with Onions, Bell Pepper, and Basil Leaves with Stir-Fried Rice in House Garlic Basil Sauce

Golly Belly Fried Rice

$18.00

Pork Belly Hickory Smoked Wok-Tossed with Rice, Egg, Pineapple, Garlic, and Onions Topped with Fried Egg

DESSERT

FresMango with Coconut Rice

$8.00

Side Dish

Steamed Ride

$2.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Malai special

Crab ball

$9.00

Lychee belly

$19.00

Chicken karaage

$6.00

Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Glass Bottle Soda

$4.00

Hot Ginger Tea

$3.00

Spring Water Bottle 28oz

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.00

Flavor Iced Tea

$4.00

Pina Shalala

$4.00