Classics

Double Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.75

Cortado

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

FREE DRIP FIRST RESPONDERS

Garden Specials

Spicy Mocha

$6.50

Zafrani Chai

$7.00

Lavender Fields

$6.50

Golden Hour

$6.50

Pistachio Cream

$7.00

Pandan-Matcha Cloud

$7.00

Shakarato

$5.50

Blended Coffee

Oreo Nirvana

$6.50

Black Forest Mocha

$7.00

White Wisteria

$6.50

Brewed Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.50

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Oragami v60

$6.00

Chemex

$6.00

Siphon

$8.00Out of stock

Specialty Tea

Naked Black

$4.00

Ginger Lemongrass

$4.00

Jasmine Green

$4.00

Hibiscus Mint

$4.00

Ten Thousand Mile Oolong

$5.00

Thai Chamomile

$4.00

Butterfly

$5.00

Immortality

$5.00

Jin Xuan

$5.00

Refreshers

Zen Garden

$6.00

Purple Goddess

$6.50

Butterfly Bliss

$6.00

Charcoal Lemonade

$6.50

Sinfull Bakery

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Everything Bar

$4.00

Coconut Dream Bar

$4.00

Good Morning Quick Oats

$4.00Out of stock

Maple Crunch Quick Oats

$4.00Out of stock

Retail Fridge

Sprite

$3.25

Coca Cola

$2.80

Ozarka Water

$2.25

Topo Chico

$3.00

Aqua Panna 16.9 oz

$5.00

Aqua Panna 33oz

$10.00

Yogurt Parfait

$3.50

Kids

Yoplait Spiderman Yogurt

$2.50

Kids Milk

$2.50

Honest Berry Lemonade

$3.00

Honest Apple Juice

$3.00

Danimals Strawberry Drink

$1.75

Stoneyfield Yogurt

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Plants & Pots

5" Concrete Pot

$25.00

Amazonica Alocasia w Black Pot

$45.00

Amazonica Alocasia w Plastic Pot

$30.00

Big Hope Philodendron w Moss Poles & Plastic Pot

$83.00

Brasil Philodendron

$20.00

Caladium Lindenii w Concrete Pot

$110.00

Kalanchoe Calandiva

$33.00

Large Wood Pot (No Plant)

$50.00

Marble Pepperomia

$28.00

Moonshine Snake Plant w Concrete Pot

$65.00

Pearl & Jade Pothos

$30.00

Pothos (Basic)

$16.00

Prayer Plant w Pot

$45.00

Ring of Fire w Plastic Pot

$80.00

Silver Satin Pothos

$27.00

Stapelia Starfish Succulent

$12.00

Succulent Mixture

$28.00

Succulent w Small Log Pot

$28.00

Basic Medium Sized Succulent

$10.00

Basic Small Succulent

$6.50

Fiddle Leaf Fig (Small)

$45.00

Red Anthurium Flower

$15.00

Small Monstera

$30.00

Succulent w small concrete pot

$15.00

Retail Products

Candle

$18.00

Wax Melts

$6.00