Kata Robata Sushi + Grill

3600 Kirby Drive

Popular Items

Texas Hamachi Roll$19.00
yellowtail, spicy tuna, freshwater eel, fried shrimp, yuzu juice, jalapenos, sea salt
New Zealand Salmon$6.00
New Zealand Ora king salmon
Tropical Spicy Tuna Roll$18.00
spicy tuna, salmon, mango avocado, tobiko, wasabi vinaigrette
Salmon$5.00
Faroe Island Salmon
Hamachi$5.00
Japanese yellow tail
Rising Sun Roll$19.00
yellowtail, avocado, peppercorn tuna, truffle vinaigrette
Avocado Roll$6.00
avocado, sesame
Ocean Picante Roll$19.00
asparagus tempura, spicy tuna, peppercorn salmon, jalapenos, garlic chili oil, ponzu
Tuna$5.00
lean tuna
Texas Kobe Beef Skewer$19.00
72 hour sous vide, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds
Location

3600 Kirby Drive

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
