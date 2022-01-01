Kimchi Guys
Kimchi Guys serves lunch and dinner daily, offering a diverse Korean menu that caters to all palates. Guests can experience St. Louis’ first and only Korean Fried Chicken, which is double-fried with a special batter that makes the chicken extra crispy.
Given the name “Kimchi Guys,” the menu revolves around kimchi in many forms. Originating as far back as 37 BC, kimchi is a Korean side dish staple consisting of salted and pickled vegetables, most commonly cabbage. Our menu offers four different kinds of kimchis made in house: spicy cabbage kimchi, spicy cucumber kimchi, spicy radish kimchi, and white radish kimchi.
In addition to Korean Fried Chicken and kimchi, the menu offers both traditional and non-traditional options. A vegan menu is also available.
612 North 2nd Street
Popular Items
Location
St. Louis MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
