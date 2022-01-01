Go
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Capitol Hill

Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

320 E Pine St • $$

Avg 4.4 (4304 reviews)

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Shoyu
とんこつラーメン Rich pork broth flavored with Yamaguchi soy sauce and topped with black garlic oil.
Garlic Tonkotsu
限定特濃ニンニクとんこつ醬油ラーメン LIMITED QUANTITY EVERYDAY. Specialty extra-rich shoyu-flavored pork broth with lots of garlic. Traditional Sodium
Shoyu
醬油ラーメン Flavored with slightly sweet soy sauce from Yamaguchi prefecture in Japan
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Yuzu Shio
ゆず塩ラーメン French sea salt, kelp, and Japanese citrus base, pork, and chicken base
Spicy Ramen
スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations
Miso
味噌ラーメン Rich pork broth blended with a Hokkaido miso and garlic paste.
Chicken Rich
鶏白湯ラーメン All-chicken hearty broth with no pork, topped with chicken chashu
Chicken Karaage$6.80
唐揚げ Japanese deep-fried marinated chicken with spicy mayo
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

320 E Pine St

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
