Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park

Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

1482 N Milwaukee Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (2637 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Ramen
スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations
Garlic Tonkotsu
限定特濃ニンニクとんこつ醬油ラーメン LIMITED QUANTITY EVERYDAY. Specialty extra-rich shoyu-flavored pork broth with lots of garlic. Traditional Sodium
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1482 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

