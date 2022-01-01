Go
Toast

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!

2773 66th St. North

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SIDE FRIED RICE$4.25
KOBE TRIO$26.50
5oz Chicken Teriyaki, 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms, 5oz *Sirloin with potatoes.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SIDE NOODLES$4.25
SIRLOIN$19.25
*Sirloin. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
CHICKEN & SHRIMP$23.50
5oz Chicken Teriyaki and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
FILET$25.50
*Filet. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
CHICKEN$18.00
With House Teriyaki Sauce. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SIRLOIN & SHRIMP$24.50
5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SHRIMP.$19.25
Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SIRLOIN & CHICKEN$23.50
5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5oz Chicken Teriyaki. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
See full menu

Location

2773 66th St. North

St. Petersburg FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

CD Roma Restaurant

No reviews yet

Classic Italian, Hand Tossed Pizzas, Craft Beer and Wine Bar. Great food doesn't have be expensive!

Whiskey Wings Tyrone

No reviews yet

Full service dine in, take out and delivery restaurant and sports bar

King of the Coop- St. Pete

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

American House Senior Living

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston