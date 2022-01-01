Go
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

113 North Larchmont Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (810 reviews)

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

113 North Larchmont Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Welcome! We serve Healthy & Delicious Hellenic (Greek) Cuisine. Come in & Enjoy Excellent dining table service or order Take Out for pick up at the restaurant. Please phone the restaurant for questions. Efharisto! (Thank you)

Groundwork is proudly pouring coffee in one of L.A.'s most iconic neighborhoods, Larchmont Village. In addition to offering all of the handcrafted organic coffee drinks you've come to know and love, we're serving delicious house-made baked goods, nutritious grab & go items, plus a full made-to-order menu (Bitches Brew Hash, anyone?). When you're shopping and strolling your way through the area, stop by and treat yourself to an L.A. classic.

