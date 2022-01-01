Go
Doomie's Home Cookin'

Come and enjoy the vegan food we have to offer in Hollywood, at the corner of Fountain & Vine.
This page is for pick-up only. No refunds once order has been submitted. Thank you!

1253 Vine St.

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers$10.00
6 handmade crispy panko-breaded chicken strips. Comes with 1 bbq & 1 ranch.
Western Bacon Cheeseburger$15.75
Our bacon cheeseburger with BBQ sauce & 2 handmade onion rings! **Pictured with Animal Fries!
Memphis Cheeseburger$16.00
The cheeseburger topped with our pulled pork & 2 handmade onion rings.
Steak & Egg Burrito$10.00
potatoes, grilled green pepper & onion, cheese & pico, all wrapped up in a 12" tortilla.
Small Cup Mac & Cheese$3.50
Milkshakes$10.00
16 oz cup full of cold, thick creamy vegan milkshake. Topped with whip!
Texas Toast Mac n Chz Patty Melt$15.50
A cheeseburger-grilled-cheese sandwich also stuffed with mac & cheese: it's super cheesy!
Breakfast Waffles (2)$7.00
With the option to add sides of our breakfast potatoes, bacon, eggs !
Breakfast Pancakes (3)$7.00
With the option to add sides of our breakfast potatoes, bacon, eggs !
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.75
Our classic cheeseburger, but with bacon! Also 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.
Location

1253 Vine St.

Los Angeles CA

Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

