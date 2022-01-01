Le Pain Quotidien
Open today 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
615 Reviews
$$
660 Pennsylvania Ave, SE
Washington, DC 20003
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location
660 Pennsylvania Ave, SE, Washington DC 20003
Nearby restaurants
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
5.0 • 31
238 Massachusetts Ave NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurant