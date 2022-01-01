Go
Le Pain Quotidien image

Le Pain Quotidien

Open today 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

StarStarStarHalf

615 Reviews

$$

660 Pennsylvania Ave, SE

Washington, DC 20003

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

660 Pennsylvania Ave, SE, Washington DC 20003

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Capitol Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
229 Pennsylvania Ave SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
orange star5.0 • 31
238 Massachusetts Ave NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
La Casina DC - Pinseria Romana
orange starNo Reviews
327 7th st SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Hawk 'n' Dove
orange star3.7 • 1332
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext

Le Pain Quotidien

orange star3.2 • 615 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston