Le Petit Triangle Cafe

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

1881 Fulton Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)

Popular Items

Nature Crepe$5.00
butter, sugar
Vegetarian Quiche$11.00
Assiette de Fromage$13.00
choose 3 cheeses, brie, comte, d'auverne, cabot cheddar, chevre
grana padona, bucheron $2
Ratatouille Crostini$8.00
Ratatouille, herbed ricotta, toasted pugliesse v
Crepe Poulet$15.00
roasted chicken, wild mushrooms, caramelized onion, spinach, comte bechmel
Crepe Ratatouille$11.00
Zucchini, squash, eggplant, tomato, peppers, onion, comte cheese
Asparagus$5.00
Pan roasted
Steak & Boursin$16.00
Strip Steak, boursin, carmelized onion, balsamic reduction, baguette, choice of side
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1881 Fulton Rd

Cleveland OH

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
