Leah & Louise
A modern juke joint from James Beard-nominated Chef Greg Collier and Subrina Collier. Honoring Mississippi River Valley foodways.
301 Camp Road
Popular Items
Location
301 Camp Road
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bleu Barn North End
Come in and enjoy!
Starlight on 22nd
Come in and enjoy!
Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”
Crêpe Cellar, Growlers, & Reigning Doughnuts
Located in the heart of NoDa