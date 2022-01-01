Go
Leah & Louise

A modern juke joint from James Beard-nominated Chef Greg Collier and Subrina Collier. Honoring Mississippi River Valley foodways.

301 Camp Road

Popular Items

Leah’s Cabbage$10.00
SLOW ROASTED CABBAGE, PEPPER HONEY, SMOKED SAUSAGE, PORK NECK BISQUE
River Chips$10.00
CHICKEN SKINS, VOODOO CHIP STYLE, & GRANCH
Chicken and Waffles$17.00
SPRINGER MOUNTAIN FARMS CHICKEN THIGH, CORNMEAL WAFFLE, HOT HONEY, WHIPPED BUTTER
1/2 Dozen Assorted$15.00
Strawberry Cheesecake
Death by Chocolate
Cherry Fritter
3 Vanilla
Bird Is The Word$16.00
SMOKED, FRIED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH, B&B PICKLES, COMEBACK SAUCE
Dozen Assorted$30.00
2 Strawberry Cheesecake
2 Death by Chocolate
2 Cherry Fritter
6 Vanilla
Mud Island$23.00
BLACKENED CATFISH, SMOKED CATFISH STEW, RICE GRITS, PICKLES FIELD PEA, CANDIED PEPPER
Location

301 Camp Road

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
