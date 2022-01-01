Go
Toast

LeRoy's Blue Whale-

Come in and enjoy!

580 Hwy 101 North

No reviews yet

Location

580 Hwy 101 North

Yachats OR

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wolf Tree Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Asiatico Waterfront Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clearwater Restaurant

No reviews yet

Here to make memories one meal at a time. Open for lunch and dinner daily with indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout and delivery

The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport

No reviews yet

Exceptional Coffee. Homemade Breakfast. Hearty Lunch. Memorable Dinner.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston