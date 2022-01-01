Go
Lovejoy's Restaurant & Tearoom

Traditional English Tearoom with an old European cafe style coffee and tea bar. We serve High Tea and pub fare along with fresh baked treats from scratch. We also have a gift shop with unique imports from the U.K. Beautiful little place that you will fall in love with. See you at the tearoom.

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

195 Nopal St • $$$

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)

Danish$4.50
Yorkshire Gold$0.23
The crème de la crème of black leaf teas!
Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

195 Nopal St

Florence OR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
