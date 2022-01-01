Go
Little Miss BBQ Express is now available at the University location. Just need a sandwich, order online and don't wait in line!

BBQ

4301 E University • $$

Avg 4.9 (3174 reviews)

Popular Items

Chopped Brisket Sandwich$17.00
A portion of our lean brisket chopped and tossed with our house-made sauce. Served with 1 side.
Pork Rib Plate$22.00
We use full spare ribs smoked for 6 hours. 3 pork ribs on a plate with your choice of 2 sides and BBQ sauce.
Green Chile Burrito$10.00
This green chile burrito is inspired by the amazing Sonoran food in Arizona's mining towns. Each burrito is 1 lb and absolutely delicious! All our of BBQ smoked meats are in the chile. Add on ranch-style beans (contains BBQ meat) and cheddar cheese at no charge.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
What's better than a great pulled pork sandwich? Maybe one from Little Miss BBQ which has been smoked for 12 hours with white oak and then served on a warm Noble Bread Hawaiian bun which was created just for us. Served with your choice of 1 side and BBQ sauce.
Brisket Sandwich$18.00
We use a perfectly smoked brisket from our rancher in Minnesota who is as obsessed about cattle the way we are obsessed with barbecue. We slice the brisket with a mix of fatty and lean, served on a warm Noble Hawaiian bun with your choice of 1 side and BBQ sauce.
2 Meat Plate$25.00
Your choice of 2 meats, comes with 2 sides and BBQ sauce.
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4301 E University

Phoenix AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
