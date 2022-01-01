Go
Local Foods Austin Popup

Order your favorites online for pickup or delivery at www.localfoodstexas.com.

8023 Burnet Road

Popular Items

Lemon Shortbread Cookie$4.00
Shortbread cookie with lemon zest, lemon juice, and demarara sugar
Banh Mi$14.00
Roasted Falcon Lake Farms pork, pickled onion, cucumber-carrot slaw, cilantro, jalapeno, sambal, aioli, French roll
Potato Salad Side$2.50
Farm egg, aioli, Creole mustard, dill, local honey
Housemade Chips Side$2.00
Old Bay seasoning
Tuscan Kale Side$2.50
Pine nuts, Parmesan, golden raisins, chili flake, lemon juice
Very Very Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
You have to try this. Seriously. No nuts, just a load of chocolate chunks.
Garden Sammie$12.00
Brussels sprouts, avocado spread, hummus, pickled red onion, curried cauliflower, tomato, local sprouts, toasted ciabatta
Tuscan Kale Quart$14.00
Seasonal Fruit Side$2.50
Texas Strawberries, Orange Segments, and Thai Basil
Tuscan Kale Pint$7.50
Location

8023 Burnet Road

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
