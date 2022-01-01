Go
Toast

Localis

Come in and enjoy!

2031 S St

No reviews yet

Location

2031 S St

Sacramento CA

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zócalo

No reviews yet

We understand that extraordinary hospitality & meals are more important now than ever. Whether dining in, picking up or delivery - easier & faster for our valued guest is our goal. If you're dining in today, feel free to get started with drinks & apps. Your server will be with you momentarily.

Golden Road

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Costanza's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Paesanos

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston