Paesanos

1806 Capitol Ave • $$

Avg 4 (3329 reviews)

Farmer's Market$17.95
Grilled chicken, sweet corn, tomatoes, avocado, goat cheese, dates, almonds, cornbread croutons, tarragon dressing
Alfredo$15.95
Fettuccine, cream, parmesan, nutmeg
Prawn Scampi$18.95
Linguine, lemon, butter, garlic, crushed chilies, parmesan, bread crumbs, fried capers
Baked Pasta$17.95
Rigatoni, Bolognese, cream, parmesan
Capellini Pomodoro$15.95
Heirloom tomatoes, basil, toasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan
Tortellini$16.95
Sun dried tomatoes, pesto cream sauce, parmesan
Fried Ravioli$12.95
Filled with spinach & cheese, with spicy marinara
Fettucine Arrostiti$17.95
Blackened chicken, pasilla chilies, red peppers, cilantro-lime cream sauce
Spaghetti Carbonara$16.95
Bacon, cracked pepper, garlic, cream, parmesan
Bocce Balls$11.95
Lightly fried pizza dough, garlic butter, parmesan, basil
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1806 Capitol Ave

Sacramento CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
