Lookout Tavern
Lookout Tavern is a modern, fun and social Bar and Restaurant in North Phoenix. Offering grub, games, and Cocktail Bar, Lookout Tavern has everything you'd want for a great night out. Menu favorites such as the Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Bites, and the inspired Elvis Presley sandwich pair perfectly with an expansive beer and cocktail menu.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100 • $$
Location
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
