Go
Toast

Lookout Tavern

Lookout Tavern is a modern, fun and social Bar and Restaurant in North Phoenix. Offering grub, games, and Cocktail Bar, Lookout Tavern has everything you'd want for a great night out. Menu favorites such as the Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Bites, and the inspired Elvis Presley sandwich pair perfectly with an expansive beer and cocktail menu.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100 • $$

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Ranch 3.25 oz$0.50
Extra side of ranch dressing. 3.25oz
Mozzarella Sticks$10.50
served with marinara or ranch
Small Side of Fries (choose type)$4.00
Cheeseburger Sliders$12.50
fresh ground beef • american cheese
• grilled onion • 1000 island
Cowboy Burger$14.50
bacon • cheddar • onion strings • BBQ
sauce
Philly Sandwich$13.99
shaved prime • grilled onion and
peppers • queso
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
buffalo chicken tenders • lettuce •
tomato • onion • cheddar • ranch
The Team America$13.50
shredded lettuce • onion • pickle •
tomato • American cheese
Crispy Chicken Fingers$12.99
crispy chicken tenders • served with fries
and side of ranch or bbq sauce
Bacon Cheddar Burger$14.50
crispy bacon • cheddar cheese •
grilled onion • pickles • mayo •
arugula
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Sports
Nigthlife
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pork on a Fork

No reviews yet

If you’re having some serious carnivorous cravings, the menu here is bound to satisfy. You can grab a choice cut of prime rib slow-smoked until it sports a charred exterior that gives way to a tender center dripping with juice. Go for a barbecue burrito, stuffed with your favorite meats plus ooey, gooey mac and cheese. Love pork? You’ll love some thin slices of pork belly slathered in a tangy barbecue sauce. Suffice to say, this spread of eats is a surefire way to wow guests, so don’t hesitate to book with Pork On A Fork for your next event. These folks won the heart of Phoenix for a reason, so attendees will leave thanking you for your choice in caterer.

Pork on a Fork

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

EZBACHI #3

No reviews yet

THANK YOU, COME AGAIN!

THB

No reviews yet

20055 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ, 85027

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston