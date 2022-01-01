Go
Loro Austin

2115 S. Lamar Blvd.

Coconut Scented Rice$4.50
**soy (white rice available upon request)
TG Chicken Bowl$13.75
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**soy, garlic, fish sauce
TG Chicken Karaage$10.50
thai chili oil, szechuan salt, thai herbs
**egg, soy, garlic
TG Sesame Rice Noodles$5.25
chili vinaigrette, black sesame, green onion
**sesame, garlic, soy, onion
TG Grilled Snap Peas$7.00
kimchee emulsion, sriracha powder, lemon zest
**gluten, soy, shellfish, garlic, fish, sesame
(vegan without the kimchee emulsion)
TG Salmon Bowl$14.50
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**soy, garlic, sesame
TG Chop Brisket Bowl$13.75
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**soy, garlic, fish sauce, gluten (can not be made gluten free)
TG Kale Salad$11.25
hazelnut, cabbage, dashi, mint
**dairy, soy, fish, msg
(can be made vegan without the dashi)
TG Sweet Corn Fritters$8.00
sriracha aioli, cilantro
**gluten, dairy, egg, soy
TG Crispy Potatoes$6.25
miso mustard, yuzu aioli, toasted white sesame, green onions
**soy, onion, sesame
2115 S. Lamar Blvd.

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
