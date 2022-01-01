Go
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

PIZZA • STEAKS

10645 W Pico Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (864 reviews)

Popular Items

Rigatoni Bolognese$19.99
Rigatoni tossed in a slow simmered ragu of fresh sirloin and pork, tomato sauce, garlic, herbs, and red wine
Chicken Piccata$21.99
Lemon, butter, capers, shallots, and chardonnay sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes and market vegetables
Chicken Marsala$21.99
Fresh herbs, shallots, Marsala wine, and mushrooms, served with garlic mashed potatoes and market vegetables
BBQ Chicken Chop$19.99
Roma tomato, bell peppers, cucumber, garbanzo beans, mozzarella, crispy onion, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette and BBQ chicken
Fettuccine Alfredo$17.99
Fresh fettuccine pasta, cream, butter, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Chicken Parmigiana$21.99
Traditional breaded chicken, house tomato sauce, and mozzarella, served with linguine Alfredo
Fettuccine Chicken$19.99
Sautéed chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, and scallions tossed in a chardonnay cream sauce
Caesar Salad$16.99
Parmesan, shaved Grana-Padano, toasted garlic, croutons, and Caesar* dressing
Louise's Chop$16.99
Roma tomato, bell peppers, cucumber, garbanzo beans, mozzarella, crispy onion, pepperoncini, house vinaigrette
Pappardelle & Italian Sausage$19.99
Spicy sausage, plum tomatoes, garlic, herbs, Bolognese, cream
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

10645 W Pico Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
