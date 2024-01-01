- Home
Love's Kitchen - 125-02 84th Rd
Open today 7:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
125-02 84th Rd
Kew Gardens, NY 11415
Menu
Popular Items
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onions, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette.
Indulge in a classic Caesar salad featuring chopped Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, creamy Caesar dressing, and boiled egg - a delicious and satisfying salad with a perfect blend of flavors and textures.
Savor the delectable fried treats, coated in cinnamon sugar and served with your choice of Dulce de Leche or Chocolate dipping sauce - a mouthwatering dessert that promises a perfect blend of flavors.
Kale, Spinach, Ginger, Cucumbers, Green Apple and Celery.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Indulge in the rich combination of chopped lobster bits, Fusilli pasta, and a delectable cheese blend, crowned with a crispy panko crust - a luxurious and mouthwatering delight that will leave you craving for more.
Appetizers
One Cheesesteak peppers and onion with a side of chipotle aioli dipping. | | One Fried Chicken pesto and Mac and Cheese with basil aioli dipping.
(6 potstickers per order) | | siracha drizzle, scallions, and citrus ponzu dipping sauce. | | •Veggie | •Chicken | •Chicken & Veggies | •Pork & Veggies | •Shrimp
Chicken, yuca frita, tossed in garlic citrus mojo topped with cilantro and sautéed pickled onions
Savor the burst of flavors from corn tortillas topped with Pico de Gallo, citrus herb cream, cotija cheese, and pickled red onions, complemented by your choice of protein - a versatile feast for the senses. | | • Chicken | • Beef | • Pork | • Shrimp +$4 | • Salmon +$6 | • Mixed Vegetables
Yuca frita, tossed in garlic citrus mojo topped with cilantro and sautéed pickled onions.
Homemade corn tortilla chips, refried beans, cheese blend, jalapenos, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema, chipotle aioli, salsa verde. | | •Veggie | •Chicken | •Pork | •Steak +$2 | •Shrimp +$2
Experience the variety of our menu with your choice of fillings: | | •Savory Spinach | •Wholesome Broccoli & Cheddar | •Classic Cheese | •Flavorful Beef | •Juicy Chicken | •Spicy Jerk Chicken | •Delicious Steak & Cheese | •Sweet Guava & Cheese | •Exquisite Shrimp | •Decadent Cheese Burger | | A flavor for every palate and mood!
Freshly made guacamole with homemade tortilla chips topped with pico de gallo. | | Add On: Queso Fresco or Bacan | $3 | | Chorizo or Chicharron | $5
Savor the rich flavors of pork belly and yuca frita, tossed in a tangy garlic citrus mojo, topped with fresh cilantro and sautéed pickled onions - a culinary delight that tantalizes the senses.
Philly cheese steak eggroll duo.
Indulge in eight crispy wings per order, served with fresh carrots and celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dip. Enjoy an array of flavors - Lemon Pepper, Thai Sweet Chili, Mojo, House BBQ, Soy Garlic, Carolina Gold, Garlic Buffalo, or simply Naked.
Citrus marinaded jumbo shrimp, sliced red onion, dice cucumbers and tomato, cilantro, fresh, lime juice. served with homemade plantain chips.
Fresh corn, citrus herb cream, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, tan, and cilantro. | | Add On Bacon $3
Unlimited Deal
Value Meal - Perfect for sharing. Comes with 1 Appetizer, 2 Entrees and 1 Dessert.
Burgers
Delight in our mouthwatering double burger featuring two 4oz all-beef patties, melted American cheese, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, pickles, sautéed onions, and homemade Thousand Island dressing. Served on a toasted sesame seed bun, with the option of a side salad or crispy fries. A burger lovers' paradise.
Specials
Creamy sauce, green peas, mushrooms, pancetta, aged pecorino Romano cheese, and coarse ground black pepper.
Jumbo jerk shrimp, tri-color peppers, onions, jerk cheese sauce and scallions.
Roasted kabocha squash, sage brown butter, homemade gnocchi, shave parm | | Add chicken: $6 | Add shrimp or salmon : $8
Jerk BBQ marinated Chicken leg and thigh. Served with Moro Rice. Choice of a salad or fries. Add on a small soup for $5.
Dominican Shrimp and Rice Stew
Clams, Shrimp, Boneless lobster claws, Saffron cream, Aged parmesan, Arugula and Peppers flakes.
Sandwiches
Experience the flavorful combination of panko-crusted chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, and arugula on sourdough bread. Served with a side salad or your choice of crispy fries - a mouthwatering treat for your taste buds.
Savor the succulent NY Strip Steak sandwich, featuring peppers, onions, a delectable cheese blend, and chipotle aioli on a club roll. Enjoy it with a side salad or your choice of crispy fries - a steak lover's delight.
Indulge in the delectable flavors of grilled jerk marinaded chicken, topped with pineapple pickled slaw, fried sweet plantains, habanero aioli, and tamarind BBQ on a toasted butter kaiser roll. Served with a side salad or your choice of crispy fries - a taste sensation you won't want to miss.
Slow cooked pork, caramelized onion and bbq sauce with coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.
Savor the grilled chicken breast, complemented with arugula, tomato, and avocado, served on a club roll. Enjoy this delectable sandwich with a refreshing side salad or your choice of crispy fries - a delightful meal option.
Savor the delightful blend of grilled chicken, black forest ham, Swiss cheese, honey Dijon, and house-pickled goodness in a pressed baguette. Accompanied by a refreshing side salad or your choice of crispy fries - a delectable meal to relish.
Slow roasted pork butt, black forest ham, Swiss cheese, Dijon, house pickles on a pressed baguette. Served with a Side Salad or a choice of Fries.
Indulge in our mouthwatering buttermilk fried chicken, drizzled with hot honey, and topped with pickles, roasted garlic aioli, and chipotle slaw on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a refreshing side salad or your choice of crispy fries - a flavorful feast for all.
Indulge in the perfect combination of crispy chicken, savory bacon, fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, and creamy ranch dressing on a toasted sourdough bun. Enjoy with a side salad or your choice of crispy fries - a delicious meal for any occasion.
Freshly Sliced Pastrami, swizz, sauerkraut, pickles, spicy brown mustard or thousand island mustard, toasted rye.
Grilled jerk marinaded chicken thigh, pineapple pickled slaw, fried sweet plantains, habanero aioli, tamarind bbq, butter toasted Kaiser. (served with yuca fries)
Rice, refried beans, onions, peppers, citrus herb cream, cheese, and pico de gallo served with salsa verde. | | •Veggies | •Chicken | •Beef | •Pernil | •Shrimp +4 | •Steak +2 | | Add on: Guacamole $3
Entrees
Rice, beans, chorizo, chicharron, sweet plantains, avocado, egg and corn cake. with your choice of grilled chicken, or beef.
jerk marinaded jumbo shrimp , diced pineapple, carrots, peas, onion, pepper, broccoli, sweet plantains, eggs.
Sautéed shrimp, ny strip, vegetables with soy and sriracha sauce. Over white rice.
Savor the delightful taste of lightly floured chicken breast complemented by a zesty Lemon Thyme butter sauce. Enjoy this flavorful dish with creamy mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables for a wholesome and satisfying meal.
Salmon fillet, homemade teriyaki sauce, mixed vegetables, white rice, toasted sesame seeds, and scallions.
Fried rice, Peas, carrots, scallions, eggs, sweet plantains, salchicha, soy sauce, onion and peppers. | | •Mixed Vegetables | •Chicken | •Beef | •Mixed Chicken & Beef +$4 | •Shrimp +$6 | •Salmon +$8
Cooked to your desired temperature, topped with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions and brandy peppercorn sauce. | Served with garlic Parmesan mashed potato and sautéed vegetable.
Fried corn tortillas, refried beans, shredded lettuce, salsa verde, pickled reds, cotija cheese, and a choice of protein. | | choice of Chicken, Beef, Pork, Shrimp +4 or Baked Salmon +$6
Stir-fried onions, peppers, tomatoes, cumin, soy, fries, cilantro, citrus herb cream and served with white rice. | | •Chicken | •Beef | •Mixed Chicken & Beef +$4 | •Shrimp +$6 | •Salmon +$8
Pasta
Tricolor pepper, onions and a mild cream sauce. | (Add on Chicken $4, Shrimp $6, Steak $6)
Potato gnocchi, homemade vodka sauce, shaved parmigiana, fresh chopped parsley. | (Add on Chicken $4, Shrimp $6, Steak $6)
Bacon, tomato, spinach, penne pasta, parmesan and chipotle cream sauce. | (Add on Chicken $4, Shrimp $6, Steak $6)
A light pink vodka sauce. | (Add on Chicken $4, Shrimp $6, Steak $6)
Soups
Loaded Fries
French fries topped queso fresco, pico de gallo, guacamole, citrus herb cream, pickled red onions, and jalapeños. Choice of Carne asada or marinated grilled chicken.
Skin On fries, fried hot dog bits, chorizo crumbles, boiled egg, ketchup, chipotle mayo, salsa verde, pickled red onions, and jalapeños.
Indulge in our mouthwatering loaded fries, generously topped with bacon bits, tender chicken, and a tantalizing honey sriracha infusion. Finished with scallions and blue cheese - a delicious and satisfying flavor explosion.
Mozzarella, house gravy, scallions, and bacon
french fries
Savor our delicious French fries topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, pickled red onions, and jalapeños. Customize it with your choice of Carne asada or marinated grilled chicken - a flavorful and satisfying Mexican-inspired treat.
Kids Menu
Savor the delightful combination of melon and berries, a refreshing and delicious fruit medley filled with the sweetness of melons and the vibrant flavors of assorted berries.
Enjoy a refreshing and nutritious fruit salad filled with a variety of fresh and juicy fruits - a delightful and healthy treat for a burst of natural flavors.
Salads
Chopped Romain, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, oregano lemon vinaigrette.
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onions, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette.
Indulge in a classic Caesar salad featuring chopped Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, creamy Caesar dressing, and boiled egg - a delicious and satisfying salad with a perfect blend of flavors and textures.
Drinks
Baked Goods
Desserts
Latin-style soaked sponge cake, fresh fruit, vanilla frosting, dulce de leche drizzle
Savor the delectable fried treats, coated in cinnamon sugar and served with your choice of Dulce de Leche or Chocolate dipping sauce - a mouthwatering dessert that promises a perfect blend of flavors.
Aguas Frescas
Discover a delightful selection of Lemonade refreshments to quench your thirst! Choose from a variety of flavors and enjoy the zesty and refreshing taste of our handcrafted lemonades.
Kale, Spinach, Ginger, Cucumbers, Green Apple and Celery.
Sauces
Sides
Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Sweet Plantains.
Mozzarella Bites! Served with a Marinara Dipping Sauce.
Mac Cheese
Indulge in the rich combination of chopped lobster bits, Fusilli pasta, and a delectable cheese blend, crowned with a crispy panko crust - a luxurious and mouthwatering delight that will leave you craving for more.
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
125-02 84th Rd, Kew Gardens NY 11415
Gallery
