Go
Toast

Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop

Come in and enjoy! Full service Thai Restaurant offering Dine In, Curbside, Online Ordering and Delivery with DoorDash and Uber Eats.
Thai Food prepared with love.

NOODLES

2030 CENTRAL • $$

Avg 4.4 (5647 reviews)

Popular Items

THAI CASHEW CHICKEN$15.40
Chicken, scallions, onions, green beans, cashews, jasmine rice
PAD SE EU$14.30
Broccoli, carrots, egg, rice noodles.
LULU'S ROLLS$5.50
Thai style pork, sweet chili sauce
DUMPLINGS (8)$8.80
Pan fried or steamed. Pork or vegetable available
CRAB RANGOON (6)$9.00
Hand folded with real crab meat
RAINBOW PEANUT NOODLES$15.40
Red bell peppers, scallions, carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, cucumbers, rice noodles, peanut sauce
VIETNAMESE SPRING ROLLS$5.50
Tofu, lettuce, carrots, scallions, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles, peanuts
PAD THAI$15.40
Scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles in our own special sauce. This recipe comes from Lulu’s father, made with nampla
DRUNKEN NOODLES$15.40
Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, Thai basil, peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions, lemongrass, and egg wok-tossed with wide rice noodles
FRIED RICE$12.00
Carrots, onions, peas, egg.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2030 CENTRAL

KANSAS CITY MO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:40 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:05 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Up Down Kansas City

No reviews yet

Up-Down is a 21+ arcade bar in Kansas City's vibrant Crossroads Art District, featuring arcade video games, pinball, skee ball, a pet-friendly rooftop patio, cocktails, craft beers on tap and pizza by the slice

Buffalo State Pizza Co XR

No reviews yet

At Buffalo State Pizza Co. we believe great pizza is more than a cheese pizza in a box, it’s about bringing people together one slice of pizza at a time.
We’re proud to be part of the communities we serve, because We love people and we love pizza…..New York-style pizza to be exact. Not deep dish, Not Cracker crust, not super artisanal, just your honest, old school, “New York Style Pie”. Whether it’s our lunch special for one, a feast for the family, or a fundraiser for the community, we are here to serve you with a smile. Every time.
You can’t buy Happiness, but you can buy our pizza and that’s damn close!!!

Street Car Grille & Tavern

No reviews yet

An upscale sports bar located in downtown Kansas City, just outside the Power & Light District. Enjoy our selection of 24 beers on tap, an exceptional craft cocktail list and delicious, hand-crafted food. Cheers!

The Westside Local

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston