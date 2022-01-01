Ma Mosa's
We serve up local, natural, organic, or non-GMO always! If our local farmers have it, we go there first, otherwise we source your food with as much detail and love as we give to prepare it. Ma Mosa’s is a from-scratch kitchen, providing the bounty from our valley with food you can feel good about eating.
118 NW E St
Location
118 NW E St
Grants Pass OR
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Partake - Wine Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Catalyst
Come in and enjoy!
Climate City Brewing Co
Taste the Climate
Joe's Sports Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!!