River's Edge Restaurant

River's Edge offers fine dining without the linens.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1936 Rogue River Hwy • $$

Avg 4.5 (2440 reviews)

Popular Items

Edge Chopped$18.00
house-smoked salmon, pearl cous cous, freeze-dried sweet corn, chopped tomato, asiago cheese, dried black currants, pepitas, chopped arugula, basil cream dressing
Spinach dip$12.00
served with toasted garlic bread
Sautéed Mushrooms$20.00
cremini mushrooms, parmesan cheese, garlic, white wine, butter & toasted garlic bread
Rib Eye$32.00
12 oz Certified Angus Beef Rib Eye garlic whipped potato, chef's vegetable
Chicken Cordon Bleu$25.00
chicken breast with swiss cheese & ham, dusted with panko & baked, parmesan Dijon sauce, garlic whipped potato, chef's vegetable
Salmon$30.00
GF cedar plank salmon, succotash, herb Dijon sauce
Fettuccini Alfredo$10.00
creamy alfredo sauce with parmesan & asiago cheese, garlic bread
Seafood Fettuccini$30.00
scallop, shrimp, dungeness crab, garlic roasted tomato, smoked mozzarella parmesan cream sauce & toasted garlic bread
Salmon Poke Bowl$21.00
Wagyu Cheddar Bacon Burger$18.00
Certified Angus Beef, lemon aioli, cheddar cheese, honey-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Corkage Fee
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1936 Rogue River Hwy

Grants Pass OR

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
