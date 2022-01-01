Go
  • The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co

The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co

Come in and enjoy our scratch made menu!

3025 W College Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Wild Boar$13.50
Topped with coleslaw, pulled pork & smothered in our Mad Apple BBQ. Served on a brioche bun. Comes with any 1 of our soothing sides.
Giant Baked Wings$11.00
Baked wIngs so tender they fall of the bone. Your choice of sauce options.
Hand Dipped Shake$4.50
Hand dipped vanilla ice cream blended into a delicious home style shake topped with whipped cream. Your choice of flavor.
The Ragin Cajun$13.50
Blackened & served with Bleu cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & spicy mayo on a ciabatta bun. Served with any 1 of our soothing sides.
Kids Burger$6.00
A plain hamburger served on our house made brioche bun. Served with your choice of a soothing side. Add cheese to burger for $1.00.
The Mad Apple$13.50
Topped with smoked apple bacon, cheddar cheese, fried onion ring, lettuce, tomato & our signature Mad Apple BBQ sauce on a house bun. Served with any 1 of our soothing sides.
The Loco Quesadilla$13.50
Blackened & served with Mexican street corn, pico de gallo and sour cream all wrapped in our grilled cheese quesadilla. Served with any 1 of our soothing sides.
Build Your Own Sandwich or Burger$9.50
Build the perfect burger or sandwhich. Add any of our soothing sides for $2.
Poutine$7.50
Hand cut fries topped with fresh cheese curds & covered in our house made gravy.
Cheese Curds$8.50
Fresh dipped beer battered cheese curds.
Location

3025 W College Avenue

Appleton WI

Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
