The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
Come in and enjoy our scratch made menu!
3025 W College Avenue
Popular Items
Location
3025 W College Avenue
Appleton WI
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
HuHot Mongolian Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Cinder's Charcoal Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Flagstone Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!