Malelani Cafe

Mediterranean restaurant, coffee house, tea house

SANDWICHES

6734 Germantown Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (535 reviews)

Popular Items

Falafel Pita$10.95
Fried falafel balls, eggplant, lettuce, diced tomato salad, pickled cabbage, and tahini served on pita.
Build Your Own Bowl$9.75
Build Your Own Bowl$8.95
Build your own Malelani bowl! Choice of white rice, brown rice, or mixed greens as a base. Delicious protein options. Up to 5 toppings free!
Grilled Chicken Pita$11.95
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, diced tomato salad, pickled onion, and tzatziki served on pita.
Falafel Platter$14.95
Fried falafel balls, eggplant and tahini.
Served with hummus, black bean hummus, tabouleh, pickled cabbage, pickled onion, diced tomato salad, cucumbers, potato dip, roasted red peppers, olives and pita.
Hummus and Pita$4.95
Hummus, black bean hummus, cucumber and pita.
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.95
Grilled chicken breast, tzatziki and feta.
Served with hummus, black bean hummus, tabouleh, pickled cabbage, pickled onion, diced tomato salad, cucumbers, potato dip, roasted red peppers, olives and pita.
Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl$14.20
Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl with the works. Raw poke tuna tossed in Shoyu sauce served over choice of base. Served with scallions, sesame seeds, avocado, cucumber, masago and a chipotle aioli drizzle.
Chicken Shawarma Platter$17.50
Grilled chicken breast, eggplant and tahini.
Served with hummus, black bean hummus, tabouleh, pickled cabbage, pickled onion, diced tomato salad, cucumbers, potato dip, roasted red peppers, olives and pita.
Extra Pita$1.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6734 Germantown Ave

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
